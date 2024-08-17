JMT Auto Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
142.05
90.76
141.14
209.49
265.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
142.05
90.76
141.14
209.49
265.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.29
4.64
20.3
6.3
4.79
Total Income
145.35
95.41
161.44
215.79
270.16
Total Expenditure
197.77
100.79
167.42
209.54
249.55
PBIDT
-52.42
-5.38
-5.98
6.25
20.61
Interest
12.81
11.34
12.05
11.2
19.2
PBDT
-65.23
-16.72
-18.03
-4.95
1.41
Depreciation
18.09
16.01
23.18
20.06
21.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.71
0
0.02
0
-2.82
Deferred Tax
-9.19
-4.1
-3.02
-4.87
1.44
Reported Profit After Tax
-75.84
-28.63
-38.2
-20.14
-18.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-75.84
-28.63
-38.2
-20.14
-18.44
Extra-ordinary Items
-52.94
0
0
0
3.31
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-22.9
-28.63
-38.2
-20.14
-21.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.57
0
-0.4
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.38
50.38
50.38
50.38
50.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-36.9
-5.92
-4.23
2.98
7.76
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-53.38
-31.54
-27.06
-9.61
-6.94
