JMT Auto Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 27, 2022|03:29:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

142.05

90.76

141.14

209.49

265.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.05

90.76

141.14

209.49

265.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.29

4.64

20.3

6.3

4.79

Total Income

145.35

95.41

161.44

215.79

270.16

Total Expenditure

197.77

100.79

167.42

209.54

249.55

PBIDT

-52.42

-5.38

-5.98

6.25

20.61

Interest

12.81

11.34

12.05

11.2

19.2

PBDT

-65.23

-16.72

-18.03

-4.95

1.41

Depreciation

18.09

16.01

23.18

20.06

21.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.71

0

0.02

0

-2.82

Deferred Tax

-9.19

-4.1

-3.02

-4.87

1.44

Reported Profit After Tax

-75.84

-28.63

-38.2

-20.14

-18.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-75.84

-28.63

-38.2

-20.14

-18.44

Extra-ordinary Items

-52.94

0

0

0

3.31

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-22.9

-28.63

-38.2

-20.14

-21.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.57

0

-0.4

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

50.38

50.38

50.38

50.38

50.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-36.9

-5.92

-4.23

2.98

7.76

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-53.38

-31.54

-27.06

-9.61

-6.94

