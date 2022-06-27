iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JMT Auto Ltd Key Ratios

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 27, 2022|03:29:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JMT Auto Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.97

10.52

-6.02

Op profit growth

-153.94

-7.83

2.63

EBIT growth

-307.74

-23.64

-0.77

Net profit growth

-155.92

-126.45

839.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.5

14.05

16.85

15.43

EBIT margin

-12.28

5.97

8.64

8.18

Net profit margin

-16.64

30.04

-125.51

-12.55

RoCE

-17.07

15.46

3.34

RoNW

-23.12

-62.2

-93.77

RoA

-5.78

19.45

-12.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

2.07

0.09

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.01

1.5

-8.4

-2.76

Book value per share

2.62

-0.11

-1.54

11.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.96

117.33

0

P/CEPS

-0.45

2.7

-1.25

-8.55

P/B

0.35

-34.32

-6.83

2.06

EV/EBIDTA

1,432.84

7.29

12.37

40.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-11.86

-54.11

-27.01

-34.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.97

56.68

222.33

Inventory days

138.85

130.08

248.01

Creditor days

-44.99

-50.98

-337.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.85

-1.09

-1.26

-1.4

Net debt / equity

1.41

-26.03

-2.14

3.5

Net debt / op. profit

-7.1

3.18

3.15

19.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.56

-39.05

-37.53

-39.91

Employee costs

-25.88

-5.95

-6.65

-5.41

Other costs

-37.05

-40.93

-38.95

-39.23

JMT Auto Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JMT Auto Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.