|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.97
10.52
-6.02
Op profit growth
-153.94
-7.83
2.63
EBIT growth
-307.74
-23.64
-0.77
Net profit growth
-155.92
-126.45
839.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.5
14.05
16.85
15.43
EBIT margin
-12.28
5.97
8.64
8.18
Net profit margin
-16.64
30.04
-125.51
-12.55
RoCE
-17.07
15.46
3.34
RoNW
-23.12
-62.2
-93.77
RoA
-5.78
19.45
-12.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
2.07
0.09
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.01
1.5
-8.4
-2.76
Book value per share
2.62
-0.11
-1.54
11.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.96
117.33
0
P/CEPS
-0.45
2.7
-1.25
-8.55
P/B
0.35
-34.32
-6.83
2.06
EV/EBIDTA
1,432.84
7.29
12.37
40.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-11.86
-54.11
-27.01
-34.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.97
56.68
222.33
Inventory days
138.85
130.08
248.01
Creditor days
-44.99
-50.98
-337.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.85
-1.09
-1.26
-1.4
Net debt / equity
1.41
-26.03
-2.14
3.5
Net debt / op. profit
-7.1
3.18
3.15
19.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.56
-39.05
-37.53
-39.91
Employee costs
-25.88
-5.95
-6.65
-5.41
Other costs
-37.05
-40.93
-38.95
-39.23
