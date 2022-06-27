JMT Auto Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
50.38
50.38
50.38
50.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-190.49
-182.73
71.58
116.93
Net Worth
-140.11
-132.35
121.96
167.31
Minority Interest
Debt
167.79
168.38
125.23
134.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
8.98
11.99
Total Liabilities
27.68
36.03
256.17
313.77
Fixed Assets
77.59
77.78
112.6
121.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
6.63
7.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.22
0.86
Networking Capital
-50.66
-42.27
134.41
182.54
Inventories
63.65
63.77
121.54
138.13
Inventory Days
252.35
Sundry Debtors
1.63
1.63
32.92
34.42
Debtor Days
68.35
Other Current Assets
3.28
3.38
24.18
49.4
Sundry Creditors
-25.56
-25.1
-26.12
-28.29
Creditor Days
54.23
Other Current Liabilities
-93.66
-85.95
-18.11
-11.12
Cash
0.75
0.53
1.33
1.73
Total Assets
27.68
36.04
256.19
313.77
