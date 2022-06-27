iifl-logo-icon 1
JMT Auto Ltd Balance Sheet

1.45
(-3.33%)
Jun 27, 2022|03:29:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

50.38

50.38

50.38

50.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-190.49

-182.73

71.58

116.93

Net Worth

-140.11

-132.35

121.96

167.31

Minority Interest

Debt

167.79

168.38

125.23

134.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

8.98

11.99

Total Liabilities

27.68

36.03

256.17

313.77

Fixed Assets

77.59

77.78

112.6

121.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

6.63

7.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.22

0.86

Networking Capital

-50.66

-42.27

134.41

182.54

Inventories

63.65

63.77

121.54

138.13

Inventory Days

252.35

Sundry Debtors

1.63

1.63

32.92

34.42

Debtor Days

68.35

Other Current Assets

3.28

3.38

24.18

49.4

Sundry Creditors

-25.56

-25.1

-26.12

-28.29

Creditor Days

54.23

Other Current Liabilities

-93.66

-85.95

-18.11

-11.12

Cash

0.75

0.53

1.33

1.73

Total Assets

27.68

36.04

256.19

313.77

