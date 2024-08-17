JMT Auto Ltd Summary

On 1 Mar.89, JMT Auto Ltd., formerly knwon as Jamshedpur Metal Treat (JMTL) was incorporated as a private limited company to take over the running business of Metal Treat Company, an ancillary of TELCO, engaged in pickling jobs. It was converted into a public limited company on 21 Apr.92. It is having manufacturing facilities in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Dharwad (Karnataka).As the company was able to meet TELCOs quality standards, it was awarded a few more jobs by TELCO. After being assured by TELCO of orders for second-speed gears, third-speed gears, fourth-speed gears, oil pump gears, spring pins, water pumps, shafts, selector shafts, rocher arm shafts, ball pins, etc, the management decided to go in for a second expansion and was sanctioned a term loan of Rs 89 lac by the Bihar State Credit & Investment Corporation. The installed capacity in terms of quantity is not ascertainable as the company manufactures various components for TELCO according to its requirements. The basic raw material for gears and shafts are forgings and bright bars respectively, which are supplied by TELCO since the unit does job-work only.JMTL came out with a public issue in Oct.94 for an expansion which enabled it to supply gears in finished form to TELCO. Due to space shortage in plant - I, the second phase of expansion was delayed and has been completed successfully. The company has bagged orders from Eicher Motors.During 1996-97, the company manufactured AGB gear boxes, and it has increased the capacity of its equipments and it also modernise its existing facilities.In 1997-98, the Company has been registered under QS-9000, covering the operational areas in Machining, Broaching and Gear cutting of components for the automotive industry and meets the requirements of QS-9000 code of practice.