SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2,427.05
Prev. Close₹2,427.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.89
Day's High₹2,443.55
Day's Low₹2,363.55
52 Week's High₹3,033.8
52 Week's Low₹2,130
Book Value₹612.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,270.04
P/E25.81
EPS94.29
Divi. Yield1.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.35
9.35
9.35
9.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
530.84
472.06
413.36
387.79
Net Worth
540.19
481.41
422.71
397.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,751.31
1,425.98
1,601.58
1,649.92
yoy growth (%)
22.81
-10.96
-2.92
29.82
Raw materials
-1,126.93
-902.59
-983.9
-1,090.14
As % of sales
64.34
63.29
61.43
66.07
Employee costs
-240.83
-206.79
-209.91
-188.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
63.28
31.51
81.95
87.92
Depreciation
-63.66
-64.51
-63.54
-48.44
Tax paid
-10.71
-14.48
-9.64
-24.68
Working capital
22.4
20.92
145.8
-56.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.81
-10.96
-2.92
29.82
Op profit growth
35.96
-37.06
17.46
33.88
EBIT growth
41.18
-42.23
9.2
45.38
Net profit growth
107.96
-76.43
14.34
37.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,636.59
2,319.52
1,751.31
1,425.98
1,601.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,636.59
2,319.52
1,751.31
1,425.98
1,601.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.51
56.39
20.06
26.77
19.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
D K Jain
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Jain
Joint Managing Director
Anmol Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev Kapoor
Senior Executive Director
Tadayoshi Aoki
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ritika Sethi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikrampati Singhania
Executive Director & CS
Raajesh Kumar Gupta
Non Executive Director
Tomohiro Kondo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harish Lakshman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pallavi Dinodia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradeep Singh Jauhar
Non Executive Director
Tetsuya Hojo
Reports by Lumax Industries Ltd
Summary
Lumax Industries Limited (LIL) is engaged in the business of manufacture, trading and supply of auto components, mainly automotive lighting systems for four wheeler and two wheeler vehicles.Lumax Industries established as a trading concern under the name Globe Auto Industries in Delhi on 1949 has got into manufacturing activity in 1957 by setting upa a plant in Delhi. Now it works 4 manufacturing units at Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Pune. Lumax Industries, incorporated on December 10, 1981 has renowned customers for its products -- Telco, Ashok Leyland, Ford, Hindustan Motors, Nissan, DCM Toyota, Bajaj Tempo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Premier Automobilies, Hero Honda, Bajaj, etc. Lumaxs products are exported to the Gulf, African, South-East Asian and European countries. A number of the companys products have been type-approved by the defence sector.LIL had set up a new automobile lighting equipment unit at a cost of around Rs 400 million at Gurgaon, with latest technological advancements. In 1998-99, the company increased the installed capacity of its head lamps and tail lamps/rear combination lamps to 25,00,000 nos and 29,50,000 nos. During 2000-01 the installed capacity of Head Lamps & Filters have increased to 32,50,000 & 6,50,000 respectively.The company decided to spinoff its Mirror and Filter division which produces rearview mirrors and oil-filters into a separate company i.e. Lumax Aircleaners Ltd. The scheme of demerger arrangement is pending approval of the Hig
The Lumax Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2427.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lumax Industries Ltd is ₹2270.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lumax Industries Ltd is 25.81 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lumax Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lumax Industries Ltd is ₹2130 and ₹3033.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lumax Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.73%, 3 Years at 26.84%, 1 Year at -1.18%, 6 Month at -16.32%, 3 Month at -2.16% and 1 Month at -0.88%.
