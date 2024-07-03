iifl-logo-icon 1
Lumax Industries Ltd Share Price

2,427.85
(0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,427.05
  • Day's High2,443.55
  • 52 Wk High3,033.8
  • Prev. Close2,427.05
  • Day's Low2,363.55
  • 52 Wk Low 2,130
  • Turnover (lac)59.89
  • P/E25.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value612.95
  • EPS94.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,270.04
  • Div. Yield1.44
Lumax Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Lumax Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 35

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Lumax Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lumax Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.54%

Foreign: 37.50%

Indian: 37.50%

Non-Promoter- 4.74%

Institutions: 4.74%

Non-Institutions: 20.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lumax Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.35

9.35

9.35

9.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

530.84

472.06

413.36

387.79

Net Worth

540.19

481.41

422.71

397.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,751.31

1,425.98

1,601.58

1,649.92

yoy growth (%)

22.81

-10.96

-2.92

29.82

Raw materials

-1,126.93

-902.59

-983.9

-1,090.14

As % of sales

64.34

63.29

61.43

66.07

Employee costs

-240.83

-206.79

-209.91

-188.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

63.28

31.51

81.95

87.92

Depreciation

-63.66

-64.51

-63.54

-48.44

Tax paid

-10.71

-14.48

-9.64

-24.68

Working capital

22.4

20.92

145.8

-56.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.81

-10.96

-2.92

29.82

Op profit growth

35.96

-37.06

17.46

33.88

EBIT growth

41.18

-42.23

9.2

45.38

Net profit growth

107.96

-76.43

14.34

37.12

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,636.59

2,319.52

1,751.31

1,425.98

1,601.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,636.59

2,319.52

1,751.31

1,425.98

1,601.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

69.51

56.39

20.06

26.77

19.44

View Annually Results

Lumax Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lumax Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

D K Jain

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Jain

Joint Managing Director

Anmol Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev Kapoor

Senior Executive Director

Tadayoshi Aoki

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ritika Sethi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikrampati Singhania

Executive Director & CS

Raajesh Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Tomohiro Kondo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harish Lakshman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pallavi Dinodia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradeep Singh Jauhar

Non Executive Director

Tetsuya Hojo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lumax Industries Ltd

Summary

Lumax Industries Limited (LIL) is engaged in the business of manufacture, trading and supply of auto components, mainly automotive lighting systems for four wheeler and two wheeler vehicles.Lumax Industries established as a trading concern under the name Globe Auto Industries in Delhi on 1949 has got into manufacturing activity in 1957 by setting upa a plant in Delhi. Now it works 4 manufacturing units at Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Pune. Lumax Industries, incorporated on December 10, 1981 has renowned customers for its products -- Telco, Ashok Leyland, Ford, Hindustan Motors, Nissan, DCM Toyota, Bajaj Tempo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Premier Automobilies, Hero Honda, Bajaj, etc. Lumaxs products are exported to the Gulf, African, South-East Asian and European countries. A number of the companys products have been type-approved by the defence sector.LIL had set up a new automobile lighting equipment unit at a cost of around Rs 400 million at Gurgaon, with latest technological advancements. In 1998-99, the company increased the installed capacity of its head lamps and tail lamps/rear combination lamps to 25,00,000 nos and 29,50,000 nos. During 2000-01 the installed capacity of Head Lamps & Filters have increased to 32,50,000 & 6,50,000 respectively.The company decided to spinoff its Mirror and Filter division which produces rearview mirrors and oil-filters into a separate company i.e. Lumax Aircleaners Ltd. The scheme of demerger arrangement is pending approval of the Hig
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lumax Industries Ltd share price today?

The Lumax Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2427.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lumax Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lumax Industries Ltd is ₹2270.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lumax Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lumax Industries Ltd is 25.81 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lumax Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lumax Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lumax Industries Ltd is ₹2130 and ₹3033.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lumax Industries Ltd?

Lumax Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.73%, 3 Years at 26.84%, 1 Year at -1.18%, 6 Month at -16.32%, 3 Month at -2.16% and 1 Month at -0.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lumax Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lumax Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 4.74 %
Public - 20.26 %

