Summary

Lumax Industries Limited (LIL) is engaged in the business of manufacture, trading and supply of auto components, mainly automotive lighting systems for four wheeler and two wheeler vehicles.Lumax Industries established as a trading concern under the name Globe Auto Industries in Delhi on 1949 has got into manufacturing activity in 1957 by setting upa a plant in Delhi. Now it works 4 manufacturing units at Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Pune. Lumax Industries, incorporated on December 10, 1981 has renowned customers for its products -- Telco, Ashok Leyland, Ford, Hindustan Motors, Nissan, DCM Toyota, Bajaj Tempo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Premier Automobilies, Hero Honda, Bajaj, etc. Lumaxs products are exported to the Gulf, African, South-East Asian and European countries. A number of the companys products have been type-approved by the defence sector.LIL had set up a new automobile lighting equipment unit at a cost of around Rs 400 million at Gurgaon, with latest technological advancements. In 1998-99, the company increased the installed capacity of its head lamps and tail lamps/rear combination lamps to 25,00,000 nos and 29,50,000 nos. During 2000-01 the installed capacity of Head Lamps & Filters have increased to 32,50,000 & 6,50,000 respectively.The company decided to spinoff its Mirror and Filter division which produces rearview mirrors and oil-filters into a separate company i.e. Lumax Aircleaners Ltd. The scheme of demerger arrangement is pending approval of the Hig

