Lumax Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,475
(1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lumax Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,751.31

1,425.98

1,601.58

1,649.92

yoy growth (%)

22.81

-10.96

-2.92

29.82

Raw materials

-1,126.93

-902.59

-983.9

-1,090.14

As % of sales

64.34

63.29

61.43

66.07

Employee costs

-240.83

-206.79

-209.91

-188.92

As % of sales

13.75

14.5

13.1

11.45

Other costs

-248.54

-217.31

-250.01

-236.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.19

15.23

15.61

14.33

Operating profit

134.98

99.27

157.75

134.29

OPM

7.7

6.96

9.84

8.13

Depreciation

-63.66

-64.51

-63.54

-48.44

Interest expense

-21.41

-28.47

-21.91

-7.18

Other income

13.38

25.23

9.66

9.25

Profit before tax

63.28

31.51

81.95

87.92

Taxes

-10.71

-14.48

-9.64

-24.68

Tax rate

-16.92

-45.94

-11.76

-28.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

52.57

17.03

72.3

63.23

Exceptional items

-17.13

0

0

0

Net profit

35.43

17.03

72.3

63.23

yoy growth (%)

107.96

-76.43

14.34

37.12

NPM

2.02

1.19

4.51

3.83

