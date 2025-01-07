Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,751.31
1,425.98
1,601.58
1,649.92
yoy growth (%)
22.81
-10.96
-2.92
29.82
Raw materials
-1,126.93
-902.59
-983.9
-1,090.14
As % of sales
64.34
63.29
61.43
66.07
Employee costs
-240.83
-206.79
-209.91
-188.92
As % of sales
13.75
14.5
13.1
11.45
Other costs
-248.54
-217.31
-250.01
-236.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.19
15.23
15.61
14.33
Operating profit
134.98
99.27
157.75
134.29
OPM
7.7
6.96
9.84
8.13
Depreciation
-63.66
-64.51
-63.54
-48.44
Interest expense
-21.41
-28.47
-21.91
-7.18
Other income
13.38
25.23
9.66
9.25
Profit before tax
63.28
31.51
81.95
87.92
Taxes
-10.71
-14.48
-9.64
-24.68
Tax rate
-16.92
-45.94
-11.76
-28.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
52.57
17.03
72.3
63.23
Exceptional items
-17.13
0
0
0
Net profit
35.43
17.03
72.3
63.23
yoy growth (%)
107.96
-76.43
14.34
37.12
NPM
2.02
1.19
4.51
3.83
