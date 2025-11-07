iifl-logo

Lumax Industries skids ~6% despite revenue growth in Q2

7 Nov 2025 , 01:49 PM

Lumax Industries Ltd. slipped over 6% despite reporting better earnings for the September quarter than last year. The business registered a 25.80% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹35.60 Crore as compared to ₹28.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The business reported a 23.30% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹1,008.60 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it posted revenue of ₹811.80 Crore.

At around 1.41 PM, Lumax Industries was trading 6.63% lower at ₹4,520 per piece, against the previous close of ₹4,841.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday low of ₹4,501.

The business announced an expansion in its EBITDA at ₹88.70 Crore. This was 34% higher than ₹66.20 Crore logged in the September 2024 quarter. Furthermore, the business also witnessed margin improvements to 8.8% against 7.40% in the previous period.

In addition to this, the company also informed that its board of directors approved an investment of up to ₹1.61 Crore for acquisition of about 26% stake in Power Pulse Trading Solutions Ltd. It is a power trading subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions. The company will generate renewable energy for the Lumax’s manufacturing facilities at Haridwar.

