Lumax Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.35
9.35
9.35
9.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
530.84
472.06
413.36
387.79
Net Worth
540.19
481.41
422.71
397.14
Minority Interest
Debt
716.45
430.52
400.77
338.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.32
68.75
12.5
9.34
Total Liabilities
1,328.96
980.68
835.98
744.61
Fixed Assets
1,134.95
786.02
759.18
674.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.05
15.93
7.89
5.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.34
37.33
0
0
Networking Capital
103.41
134.24
53.22
61.92
Inventories
581.97
377.93
264.35
222.34
Inventory Days
55.09
56.91
Sundry Debtors
345.26
306.17
232.14
216.31
Debtor Days
48.38
55.36
Other Current Assets
288.5
238.77
173.24
154.25
Sundry Creditors
-818.36
-600.35
-495.88
-388.87
Creditor Days
103.34
99.53
Other Current Liabilities
-293.96
-188.28
-120.63
-142.1
Cash
46.2
7.15
15.7
3.15
Total Assets
1,328.95
980.67
835.99
744.6
