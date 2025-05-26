Lumax Industries Q4 Net Profit Jumps 22% YoY to ₹44 Crore

Lumax Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 22.2% year-on-year rise in its profit after tax for March 2025 quarter, which rose to ₹44 crore compared with ₹36 crore for the corresponding period the last year.
The strong bottom-line growth was due to solid operational performance and healthy demand in all segments. The company’s revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 jumped 24.3%, from Q4 FY24 to ₹923.4 crore showing broad-based business traction.
EBITDA for the quarter was at ₹79.3 crore, up by 20.3% YoY against ₹66 crore in the quarter of same period last year. Operating margin (8.59%) witnessed marginal contraction on yoy basis from 8.87% in same quarter last year, indicating the state of stable and pressured cost dynamics.
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per equity share, i.e., 350% for the financial year FY25. The proposed dividend is to be put to a shareholder vote at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, on approval, will be payable with 30 days. The final dividend will be paid on 4 September 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 August 2025.
In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Lumax Industries Ltd has gained 4% on May 26, 2025. Shares of Lumax Industries Ltd has gained 8.80% in the last year, 21.22% in the YTD, 21.22% in the last month.
