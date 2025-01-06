iifl-logo-icon 1
Lumax Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,427.85
(0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Lumax Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

63.28

31.51

81.95

87.92

Depreciation

-63.66

-64.51

-63.54

-48.44

Tax paid

-10.71

-14.48

-9.64

-24.68

Working capital

22.4

20.92

145.8

-56.76

Other operating items

Operating

11.3

-26.55

154.56

-41.96

Capital expenditure

147.92

38.19

257.4

145.41

Free cash flow

159.22

11.63

411.96

103.44

Equity raised

765.71

745.85

586.31

479.9

Investing

2.53

0.11

0.59

-0.08

Financing

318.46

201.57

325.27

150.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

21.49

Net in cash

1,245.93

959.16

1,324.13

755.09

