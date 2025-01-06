Lumax Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
63.28
31.51
81.95
87.92
Depreciation
-63.66
-64.51
-63.54
-48.44
Tax paid
-10.71
-14.48
-9.64
-24.68
Working capital
22.4
20.92
145.8
-56.76
Other operating items
Operating
11.3
-26.55
154.56
-41.96
Capital expenditure
147.92
38.19
257.4
145.41
Free cash flow
159.22
11.63
411.96
103.44
Equity raised
765.71
745.85
586.31
479.9
Investing
2.53
0.11
0.59
-0.08
Financing
318.46
201.57
325.27
150.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
21.49
Net in cash
1,245.93
959.16
1,324.13
755.09
