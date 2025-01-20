Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.81
-10.96
26.01
1.25
Op profit growth
35.96
-37.06
57.26
13.27
EBIT growth
41.18
-40.92
56.42
19.05
Net profit growth
124.35
-74.75
32.23
4.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.7
6.96
9.84
7.89
EBIT margin
4.83
4.2
6.34
5.1
Net profit margin
2.32
1.27
4.48
4.27
RoCE
9.34
7.03
15.13
14.3
RoNW
2.13
1
4.75
4.7
RoA
1.12
0.53
2.67
2.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
43.57
19.42
76.91
58.17
Dividend per share
13.5
7
23.5
14.5
Cash EPS
-24.54
-49.59
8.93
13.88
Book value per share
526.06
492.56
477.62
330.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.32
82.56
11.12
23.9
P/CEPS
-36.07
-32.32
95.75
100.14
P/B
1.68
3.25
1.79
4.2
EV/EBIDTA
8.17
14.73
6.71
13.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
24.92
Tax payout
-19.11
-47.29
-24.9
-19.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.73
49.85
41.49
53.43
Inventory days
50.71
51.38
33.64
31.67
Creditor days
-99.89
-100.31
-86.09
-102.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.95
-2.1
-4.63
-6.08
Net debt / equity
0.78
0.72
0.69
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
2.85
3.37
1.96
0.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.34
-63.29
-61.43
-64.34
Employee costs
-13.75
-14.5
-13.1
-12.57
Other costs
-14.19
-15.23
-15.61
-15.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.