2,294
(-0.83%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:22:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.81

-10.96

26.01

1.25

Op profit growth

35.96

-37.06

57.26

13.27

EBIT growth

41.18

-40.92

56.42

19.05

Net profit growth

124.35

-74.75

32.23

4.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.7

6.96

9.84

7.89

EBIT margin

4.83

4.2

6.34

5.1

Net profit margin

2.32

1.27

4.48

4.27

RoCE

9.34

7.03

15.13

14.3

RoNW

2.13

1

4.75

4.7

RoA

1.12

0.53

2.67

2.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

43.57

19.42

76.91

58.17

Dividend per share

13.5

7

23.5

14.5

Cash EPS

-24.54

-49.59

8.93

13.88

Book value per share

526.06

492.56

477.62

330.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

20.32

82.56

11.12

23.9

P/CEPS

-36.07

-32.32

95.75

100.14

P/B

1.68

3.25

1.79

4.2

EV/EBIDTA

8.17

14.73

6.71

13.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

24.92

Tax payout

-19.11

-47.29

-24.9

-19.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.73

49.85

41.49

53.43

Inventory days

50.71

51.38

33.64

31.67

Creditor days

-99.89

-100.31

-86.09

-102.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.95

-2.1

-4.63

-6.08

Net debt / equity

0.78

0.72

0.69

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

2.85

3.37

1.96

0.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.34

-63.29

-61.43

-64.34

Employee costs

-13.75

-14.5

-13.1

-12.57

Other costs

-14.19

-15.23

-15.61

-15.18

