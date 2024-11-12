iifl-logo-icon 1
Lumax Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Lumax Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
LUMAX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Intimation regarding the approval granted by the Board for disposal of idle Land at Sohna, Gurugram and to use the proceeds thereof for purchase of a new land. Outcome of Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Board of Directors have fixed the record date for Dividend.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
LUMAX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jun 20248 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, June 08, 2024.
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
LUMAX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. recommending the declaration of dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Intimation regarding the setting up of Companys New Manufacturing Facility at Sanand (plant 3) and expansion of Chakan Plant (Phase - II) at Pune. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday. March 12, 2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
LUMAX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, February 09. 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for 3rd Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Lumax Industries: Related News

