Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 35/- per Equity Share (350%) of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company; The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, will be paid within 30 days of approval/declaration. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, September 09, 2024 as the Record Date for purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to receive Dividend on the equity shares for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)