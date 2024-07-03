Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹103.75
Prev. Close₹103.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹99.62
Day's High₹103.75
Day's Low₹99.26
52 Week's High₹145.7
52 Week's Low₹71.15
Book Value₹43.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)994
P/E21.33
EPS4.85
Divi. Yield1.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
390.19
372.56
316.33
295.36
Net Worth
410.19
392.56
336.33
315.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,993.7
1,139.61
1,033.06
849.98
yoy growth (%)
74.94
10.31
21.53
-3.96
Raw materials
-1,782.39
-918.06
-793.99
-636.69
As % of sales
89.4
80.55
76.85
74.9
Employee costs
-60.29
-79.54
-61.41
-55.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.74
6.85
54.41
44.09
Depreciation
-22.47
-21.57
-18.18
-17.19
Tax paid
-11.72
-1.91
-12.82
-9.53
Working capital
29.75
9.58
0.56
-16.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.94
10.31
21.53
-3.96
Op profit growth
92.22
-61.03
18.64
32.89
EBIT growth
170.89
-73.96
18.43
51.89
Net profit growth
325.97
-88.13
20.36
72.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,881.76
1,984.29
1,915.68
2,122.64
1,235.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,881.76
1,984.29
1,915.68
2,122.64
1,235.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.07
60.39
5.45
5.33
5.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sudhir Munjal
Whole-time Director
Anuj Munjal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Avi Kersi Sabavala
Whole-time Director
Anju Munjal
Independent Director
A H Patel
Independent Director
Sameer Khera
Independent Director
Sunil Chinubhai Vakil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gauri Bapat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Munjal Auto Industries Ltd
Summary
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, incorporated in July, 1985, is a Fast-growing and Forward-looking Hero Honda Group Company manufacturing superior light engineering automotive products. The Hero group promoted Gujarat Cycles Ltd (now Munjal Auto Industries Ltd), as a 100% EOU to meet the radical divergent needs of the international bicycle markets. A Joint Venture with the State-owned Gujarat Industries Investment Corporation, this manufacturing division of the group caters the need of sophisticated markets like US, Germany, France, UK and Australia.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Auto components. As at March 31, 2023, Thakur Devi Investments Private Limited, the holding Company owned 74.81% of the Companys equity share capital.Hero Honda Motors Ltd is one of the Major clients of the Company and the Company manufactures Q Class Components namely Mufflers and rims for Hero Honda CD100, CD Dawn, Splendours Models. The Company has successfully developed Muffler converter emission sub assembly launched in the HHML CBZ Models. Now Munjal auto is a leader in providing specialized automotive components involving processes of stampings, electroplating, painting and forging.The Company has plant located at Waghodia in Vadodara District of Gujarat and at Binola at Gurgaon District of Haryana.Initially the Company was concentrating on manufacturing and exporting Bicycles. In the year 1999 the Company changed the focus of its business from Bicycle manufacturing to Auto
Read More
The Munjal Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd is ₹994.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd is 21.33 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munjal Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd is ₹71.15 and ₹145.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.51%, 3 Years at 24.80%, 1 Year at 14.38%, 6 Month at 15.80%, 3 Month at -13.49% and 1 Month at -4.56%.
