Summary

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, incorporated in July, 1985, is a Fast-growing and Forward-looking Hero Honda Group Company manufacturing superior light engineering automotive products. The Hero group promoted Gujarat Cycles Ltd (now Munjal Auto Industries Ltd), as a 100% EOU to meet the radical divergent needs of the international bicycle markets. A Joint Venture with the State-owned Gujarat Industries Investment Corporation, this manufacturing division of the group caters the need of sophisticated markets like US, Germany, France, UK and Australia.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Auto components. As at March 31, 2023, Thakur Devi Investments Private Limited, the holding Company owned 74.81% of the Companys equity share capital.Hero Honda Motors Ltd is one of the Major clients of the Company and the Company manufactures Q Class Components namely Mufflers and rims for Hero Honda CD100, CD Dawn, Splendours Models. The Company has successfully developed Muffler converter emission sub assembly launched in the HHML CBZ Models. Now Munjal auto is a leader in providing specialized automotive components involving processes of stampings, electroplating, painting and forging.The Company has plant located at Waghodia in Vadodara District of Gujarat and at Binola at Gurgaon District of Haryana.Initially the Company was concentrating on manufacturing and exporting Bicycles. In the year 1999 the Company changed the focus of its business from Bicycle manufacturing to Auto

Read More