Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Share Price

99.4
(-3.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open103.75
  Day's High103.75
  52 Wk High145.7
  Prev. Close103.4
  Day's Low99.26
  52 Wk Low 71.15
  Turnover (lac)99.62
  P/E21.33
  Face Value2
  Book Value43.96
  EPS4.85
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)994
  Div. Yield1.93
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

103.75

Prev. Close

103.4

Turnover(Lac.)

99.62

Day's High

103.75

Day's Low

99.26

52 Week's High

145.7

52 Week's Low

71.15

Book Value

43.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

994

P/E

21.33

EPS

4.85

Divi. Yield

1.93

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 25.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

20

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

390.19

372.56

316.33

295.36

Net Worth

410.19

392.56

336.33

315.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,993.7

1,139.61

1,033.06

849.98

yoy growth (%)

74.94

10.31

21.53

-3.96

Raw materials

-1,782.39

-918.06

-793.99

-636.69

As % of sales

89.4

80.55

76.85

74.9

Employee costs

-60.29

-79.54

-61.41

-55.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.74

6.85

54.41

44.09

Depreciation

-22.47

-21.57

-18.18

-17.19

Tax paid

-11.72

-1.91

-12.82

-9.53

Working capital

29.75

9.58

0.56

-16.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.94

10.31

21.53

-3.96

Op profit growth

92.22

-61.03

18.64

32.89

EBIT growth

170.89

-73.96

18.43

51.89

Net profit growth

325.97

-88.13

20.36

72.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,881.76

1,984.29

1,915.68

2,122.64

1,235.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,881.76

1,984.29

1,915.68

2,122.64

1,235.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.07

60.39

5.45

5.33

5.42

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sudhir Munjal

Whole-time Director

Anuj Munjal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Avi Kersi Sabavala

Whole-time Director

Anju Munjal

Independent Director

A H Patel

Independent Director

Sameer Khera

Independent Director

Sunil Chinubhai Vakil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gauri Bapat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

Summary

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, incorporated in July, 1985, is a Fast-growing and Forward-looking Hero Honda Group Company manufacturing superior light engineering automotive products. The Hero group promoted Gujarat Cycles Ltd (now Munjal Auto Industries Ltd), as a 100% EOU to meet the radical divergent needs of the international bicycle markets. A Joint Venture with the State-owned Gujarat Industries Investment Corporation, this manufacturing division of the group caters the need of sophisticated markets like US, Germany, France, UK and Australia.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Auto components. As at March 31, 2023, Thakur Devi Investments Private Limited, the holding Company owned 74.81% of the Companys equity share capital.Hero Honda Motors Ltd is one of the Major clients of the Company and the Company manufactures Q Class Components namely Mufflers and rims for Hero Honda CD100, CD Dawn, Splendours Models. The Company has successfully developed Muffler converter emission sub assembly launched in the HHML CBZ Models. Now Munjal auto is a leader in providing specialized automotive components involving processes of stampings, electroplating, painting and forging.The Company has plant located at Waghodia in Vadodara District of Gujarat and at Binola at Gurgaon District of Haryana.Initially the Company was concentrating on manufacturing and exporting Bicycles. In the year 1999 the Company changed the focus of its business from Bicycle manufacturing to Auto
Company FAQs

What is the Munjal Auto Industries Ltd share price today?

The Munjal Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd is ₹994.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd is 21.33 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munjal Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd is ₹71.15 and ₹145.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd?

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.51%, 3 Years at 24.80%, 1 Year at 14.38%, 6 Month at 15.80%, 3 Month at -13.49% and 1 Month at -4.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.81 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 25.13 %

