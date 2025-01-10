To

THE MEMBERS OF

MUNJAL AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Munjal Auto Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, theStandalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of Material Accounting Policyinformation and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaidStandalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of thestate of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statementsin accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors? Responsibilities for the Audit of theStandalone Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1. Recording of price adjustments and their impact on revenue recognition: Principal Audit Procedures Revenue is measured by the Company at the transaction price i.e. amount of consideration received/ receivable from its customers. In determining the transaction price for the sale of products, the Company considers the effects of price adjustments: Our audit procedures included the following: - to be passed on to the customers, or; • Assessed the Company?s accounting policy for revenue recognition including the policy for recording price adjustments in terms of Ind AS 115; - to be recovered from the customers, based on various parameters like negotiations, savings/escalations on/of cost of input materials etc. for the sales made by the Company. • Obtained understanding of the revenue process, and the assumptions used by the management in the process of calculation of price adjustments as per customer contracts, including design and implementation of controls, testing of management review controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls; The Company computes the impact of such price adjustments to be recovered from/passed on to the customers based on agreed terms, negotiations undertaken, commercial considerations and other factors. • Evaluated management?s methodology and assumptions used in the calculations of price adjustments as per customer contracts; The estimated liabilities on this account at the year-end is shown as Provisions with its consequentially impacts on revenue (Refer Note 36to the Standalone Financial Statements). • Tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the computation of price adjustments as per customer contracts; We have considered this as a key audit matter on account of the significant judgement and estimate involved in calculation of price adjustments to be recorded as at the year end. Conclusion: Based on the procedures described above, we did not identify any material exceptions to the management?s assertions and treatment, presentation, and disclosure of the subject matter in Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors? Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Management Discussion and Analysis,Corporate Governance Report and Shareholder?s Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors? report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directorsis also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditors? Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether theStandalone Financial Statementsas a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors? report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of theseStandalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors? report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors? report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors? report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B";

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in itsStandalone Financial Statements –refer note 47to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note59(c) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the management has represented, that, to the best of it?s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note59(c) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in the Note 60 to the standalone financial statements,

(a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

(b) As stated in Note 60 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposedis in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recoding audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from the period April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors? Report to the members of Munjal Auto Industries Limited ("the Company") on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including Investment Property, Right of use assets and non-current assets held for sale.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details of Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment, Investment Property, Right of use assets and non-current assets held for sale which, in our opinion is reasonable. The assets which were to be covered as per the said program have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title of all the immovable properties including lease deeds for the properties where the company is the lessee disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, and therefore, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules thereunder, therefore disclosure in its Standalone Financial Statements is not required.

ii. a) The Inventories, except for goods-in-transit and inventories lying with third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions.

iii. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, except loan were advanced to a subsidiary company during the year, details regarding the same are mentioned below:

Particulars Loans (in Rs Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year: - Subsidiary 650.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case: - Subsidiary 500.00

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the aforesaid loan, the terms and conditions on which it has been granted are not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

c) The Company has granted loan whichis repayable on demand. During the year, the Company has demanded partial loan, which is repaid during the year. The payment of interest has been regular.

d) The loans granted by the company are repayable on demand, and therefore the question of overdue amount does not arise.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the loan which was granted during the year was due for payment in the current year, however, such loan was further extended for one year.

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of overdue of existing loans renewed (Rs in Lakh) Percentage of the loans to the total loans Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd. 500.00 100%

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted the loan which is repayable on demand details of which is given below:

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of loans repayable on demand (Rs in Lakh) Percentage of the loans to the total loans Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd. 500.00 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of the loans granted, by it.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year from the publicand consequently, the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations provided to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in view of Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendments Rules 2014 the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company and therefore, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employee?s state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee?s state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of disputed dues Amount in Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where pending The Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax 26.83 FY 2002-2003 Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeals) The Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of Excise 58.76 June, 2008 to March, 2009 Commissioner of Customs, Excise and Service Tax (Appeals) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17.91 AY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 57.00 AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7.17 AY 2020-21 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 65.24 AY 2022-23 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions recorded in the books of account relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year, no whistleblower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore, the reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of internal auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors and therefore, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) & 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and therefore, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us,

a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to any ongoing project, and therefore, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order 2020 (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of Munjal Auto Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause(i) of Sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Munjal Auto Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, inconjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on thatdate.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors? judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.