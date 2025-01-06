iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95.82
(-7.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

Munjal Auto Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.74

6.85

54.41

44.09

Depreciation

-22.47

-21.57

-18.18

-17.19

Tax paid

-11.72

-1.91

-12.82

-9.53

Working capital

29.75

9.58

0.56

-16.18

Other operating items

Operating

28.29

-7.05

23.97

1.17

Capital expenditure

-11.78

144.01

12.13

-83.72

Free cash flow

16.51

136.95

36.1

-82.54

Equity raised

548.07

531.45

485.92

426.9

Investing

7.45

-13.76

14.59

25.76

Financing

8.77

61.43

-15.36

-25.2

Dividends paid

0

0

12

10

Net in cash

580.81

716.08

533.26

354.92

Munjal Auto Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.