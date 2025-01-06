Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.74
6.85
54.41
44.09
Depreciation
-22.47
-21.57
-18.18
-17.19
Tax paid
-11.72
-1.91
-12.82
-9.53
Working capital
29.75
9.58
0.56
-16.18
Other operating items
Operating
28.29
-7.05
23.97
1.17
Capital expenditure
-11.78
144.01
12.13
-83.72
Free cash flow
16.51
136.95
36.1
-82.54
Equity raised
548.07
531.45
485.92
426.9
Investing
7.45
-13.76
14.59
25.76
Financing
8.77
61.43
-15.36
-25.2
Dividends paid
0
0
12
10
Net in cash
580.81
716.08
533.26
354.92
