|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
72.74
Op profit growth
82.53
EBIT growth
155.38
Net profit growth
400.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.86
3.65
EBIT margin
2.28
1.54
Net profit margin
0.96
0.33
RoCE
10.4
RoNW
1.72
RoA
1.09
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.04
0.37
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.83
-2.73
Book value per share
31.05
28.89
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.37
70.4
P/CEPS
-29.26
-9.51
P/B
1.73
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
7.59
7.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-38.38
-42.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.77
Inventory days
15.03
Creditor days
-48.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.12
-1.58
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.36
Net debt / op. profit
1.55
2.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.61
-75.83
Employee costs
-4.28
-8.95
Other costs
-6.23
-11.56
