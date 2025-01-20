iifl-logo-icon 1
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Key Ratios

92.03
(0.17%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

72.74

Op profit growth

82.53

EBIT growth

155.38

Net profit growth

400.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.86

3.65

EBIT margin

2.28

1.54

Net profit margin

0.96

0.33

RoCE

10.4

RoNW

1.72

RoA

1.09

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.04

0.37

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.83

-2.73

Book value per share

31.05

28.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.37

70.4

P/CEPS

-29.26

-9.51

P/B

1.73

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

7.59

7.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-38.38

-42.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.77

Inventory days

15.03

Creditor days

-48.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.12

-1.58

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.36

Net debt / op. profit

1.55

2.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.61

-75.83

Employee costs

-4.28

-8.95

Other costs

-6.23

-11.56

