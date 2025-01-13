Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
390.19
372.56
316.33
295.36
Net Worth
410.19
392.56
336.33
315.36
Minority Interest
Debt
24
42.86
56.89
78.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.86
25.36
22.46
21.51
Total Liabilities
469.05
460.78
415.68
415.84
Fixed Assets
220.11
222.33
225.79
252.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
200.76
134.51
147.64
56.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.89
18.15
25.14
28.1
Networking Capital
26.12
77.02
13.92
62.85
Inventories
45.94
43.67
41.11
56
Inventory Days
10.25
Sundry Debtors
195.83
347.95
329.42
339.17
Debtor Days
62.09
Other Current Assets
26.34
21.08
22.63
15.61
Sundry Creditors
-127.29
-232.66
-182.45
-237.91
Creditor Days
43.55
Other Current Liabilities
-114.7
-103.02
-196.79
-110.01
Cash
6.16
8.77
3.2
16.16
Total Assets
469.04
460.78
415.69
415.86
