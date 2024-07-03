Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
522.49
509.92
406.33
422.17
544.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
522.49
509.92
406.33
422.17
544.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.18
13.01
34.98
10.56
7.15
Total Income
534.67
522.93
441.31
432.72
551.83
Total Expenditure
491.8
492.15
372.67
434.97
508.61
PBIDT
42.87
30.78
68.63
-2.25
43.22
Interest
7.63
6.79
6.44
6.99
7.12
PBDT
35.24
23.99
62.19
-9.24
36.09
Depreciation
14.62
13.75
14.02
14.16
13.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.01
2.53
9.94
-0.39
6.51
Deferred Tax
-3.7
-2.76
1.93
0.33
0.8
Reported Profit After Tax
20.31
10.47
36.3
-23.35
14.87
Minority Interest After NP
1.67
-1.24
9.15
-11.1
1.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.63
11.71
27.15
-12.25
13.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-9.47
20.29
-38.53
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.63
21.18
6.86
26.28
13.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.86
1.17
2.72
-1.22
1.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20
20
20
20
20
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.2
6.03
16.89
-0.53
7.93
PBDTM(%)
6.74
4.7
15.3
-2.18
6.62
PATM(%)
3.88
2.05
8.93
-5.53
2.73
No Record Found
