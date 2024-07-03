iifl-logo-icon 1
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

98.16
(2.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

522.49

509.92

406.33

422.17

544.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

522.49

509.92

406.33

422.17

544.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.18

13.01

34.98

10.56

7.15

Total Income

534.67

522.93

441.31

432.72

551.83

Total Expenditure

491.8

492.15

372.67

434.97

508.61

PBIDT

42.87

30.78

68.63

-2.25

43.22

Interest

7.63

6.79

6.44

6.99

7.12

PBDT

35.24

23.99

62.19

-9.24

36.09

Depreciation

14.62

13.75

14.02

14.16

13.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.01

2.53

9.94

-0.39

6.51

Deferred Tax

-3.7

-2.76

1.93

0.33

0.8

Reported Profit After Tax

20.31

10.47

36.3

-23.35

14.87

Minority Interest After NP

1.67

-1.24

9.15

-11.1

1.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

18.63

11.71

27.15

-12.25

13.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-9.47

20.29

-38.53

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

18.63

21.18

6.86

26.28

13.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.86

1.17

2.72

-1.22

1.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20

20

20

20

20

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.2

6.03

16.89

-0.53

7.93

PBDTM(%)

6.74

4.7

15.3

-2.18

6.62

PATM(%)

3.88

2.05

8.93

-5.53

2.73

