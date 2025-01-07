iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

97.9
(2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,993.7

1,139.61

1,033.06

849.98

yoy growth (%)

74.94

10.31

21.53

-3.96

Raw materials

-1,782.39

-918.06

-793.99

-636.69

As % of sales

89.4

80.55

76.85

74.9

Employee costs

-60.29

-79.54

-61.41

-55.29

As % of sales

3.02

6.97

5.94

6.5

Other costs

-96.69

-113.74

-105.13

-96.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.84

9.98

10.17

11.39

Operating profit

54.32

28.26

72.52

61.12

OPM

2.72

2.47

7.02

7.19

Depreciation

-22.47

-21.57

-18.18

-17.19

Interest expense

-8.67

-8.43

-4.32

-5.5

Other income

9.57

8.59

4.39

5.66

Profit before tax

32.74

6.85

54.41

44.09

Taxes

-11.72

-1.91

-12.82

-9.53

Tax rate

-35.79

-27.94

-23.56

-21.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.02

4.93

41.59

34.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

21.02

4.93

41.59

34.55

yoy growth (%)

325.97

-88.13

20.36

72.11

NPM

1.05

0.43

4.02

4.06

Munjal Auto Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.