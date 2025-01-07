Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,993.7
1,139.61
1,033.06
849.98
yoy growth (%)
74.94
10.31
21.53
-3.96
Raw materials
-1,782.39
-918.06
-793.99
-636.69
As % of sales
89.4
80.55
76.85
74.9
Employee costs
-60.29
-79.54
-61.41
-55.29
As % of sales
3.02
6.97
5.94
6.5
Other costs
-96.69
-113.74
-105.13
-96.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.84
9.98
10.17
11.39
Operating profit
54.32
28.26
72.52
61.12
OPM
2.72
2.47
7.02
7.19
Depreciation
-22.47
-21.57
-18.18
-17.19
Interest expense
-8.67
-8.43
-4.32
-5.5
Other income
9.57
8.59
4.39
5.66
Profit before tax
32.74
6.85
54.41
44.09
Taxes
-11.72
-1.91
-12.82
-9.53
Tax rate
-35.79
-27.94
-23.56
-21.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.02
4.93
41.59
34.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
21.02
4.93
41.59
34.55
yoy growth (%)
325.97
-88.13
20.36
72.11
NPM
1.05
0.43
4.02
4.06
