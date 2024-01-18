|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend subject to approval of members @ 100% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share). The dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by October 25, 2024.
