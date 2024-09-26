iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202424 May 2024
Convening of 39 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, September 26, 2024. Outcome & proceeding of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held through video conferencing (VC)/other audio-visual means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Board has decided to close its Register of Members & Share Transfer Books from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Thursday, September 26, 2024, (both days inclusive) for purpose of 39th AGM and determing entitlement of the members of final dividend Voting Result and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of 39th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

