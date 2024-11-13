Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MUNJAL AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of un-audited standalone and consolidated financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other businesses if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 inter allia for unaudited standalone and consolidated financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

MUNJAL AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business if any outcome of 199th Board Meeting held on August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

MUNJAL AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for 198th Meeting of the Board of Directors to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend the final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 Recommendation of final dividend subject to approval of members @100% i.e. Rs. 2/- per Share (FV of Rs. 2/- per equity share) Outcome of 198th Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024 Convening of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, September 26, 2024 Board has decided to close its Register of Members & Share Transfer Books from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Thursday, September 26, 2024, (both days inclusive) for purpose of 39th AGM and determing entitlement of the members of final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Outcome of 197th Board Meeting and disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 for change in Directorate

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024