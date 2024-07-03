Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹111.59
Prev. Close₹109.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.61
Day's High₹111.59
Day's Low₹107.25
52 Week's High₹165.3
52 Week's Low₹99.75
Book Value₹23.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)418.85
P/E18.55
EPS5.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.02
39.58
39.7
31.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.41
21.86
3.58
-25.36
Net Worth
124.43
61.44
43.28
6.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
284.14
316.23
384.5
359.12
yoy growth (%)
-10.14
-17.75
7.06
15.44
Raw materials
-188.46
-231.77
-274
-249.94
As % of sales
66.32
73.29
71.26
69.59
Employee costs
-24.4
-27.66
-34.11
-33.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-41.05
-61.68
-51.32
-49.55
Depreciation
-20.43
-20.95
-22.24
-23.45
Tax paid
0
0
0
12.59
Working capital
15.82
-63.17
31.15
-27.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.14
-17.75
7.06
15.44
Op profit growth
-178.29
350.15
-143.05
-595.96
EBIT growth
-69.8
107.73
13.54
-21.85
Net profit growth
-45.51
27.34
-27.57
83.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
654.15
649.75
568.43
284.69
316.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
654.15
649.75
568.43
284.69
316.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.48
11.62
7.22
1.99
2.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Shivaji T Akhade
Whole-time Director
Sudhir V Mungase
Independent Director
C A Vijay K Thanawala
Chairman & Independent Directo
Prakash B Nimbalkar
Independent Director
Rajashri Sai
Nominee
Sridhar Ramachandran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinod Kumar Sharma
Chairman Emeritus
VILAS LANDE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Autoline Industries Ltd
Summary
Autoline Industries Ltd is an integrated Design-Engineering-Manufacturing ancillary company of automobile components and assemblies to the leading OEMs in the automobile industry. The company is engaged in manufacturing various auto parts/ sheet metal components for passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUV), commercial vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, tractors, etc. The company has 11 manufacturing facilities which manufacture more than 400 products for various vehicle segments. They also have design centers at Pune, Chennai, USA and Italy.The company has two segments, namely Press Sheet Auto Components and Assemblies and others. The principal products of the company include manufacturing of sheet metal auto components, subassemblies and main assemblies. Their customers include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Kinetic Engineering Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Walker Exhaust (India) Pvt Ltd, Cummins USA, American Axle FIAT India Pvt Ltd and Ashok Leyland.Autoline Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 16, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Autoline Stampings Private Ltd. Initially, the company was established as a partnership firm known as Autoline Pressings in January 1995. They set up the first manufacturing facility at Kudalwadi, Chikhali, Pune with one 150 T C frame press and supporting machinery. In June 1996, they obtained the Vendor Code for direct supplies to Bajaj Auto Ltd and in September 1996, they obtained the Vendor Code for direct sup
The Autoline Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Autoline Industries Ltd is ₹418.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Autoline Industries Ltd is 18.55 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Autoline Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Autoline Industries Ltd is ₹99.75 and ₹165.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Autoline Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at -16.20%, 6 Month at -16.76%, 3 Month at -12.10% and 1 Month at -5.11%.
