Autoline Industries Ltd Share Price

107.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open111.59
  • Day's High111.59
  • 52 Wk High165.3
  • Prev. Close109.65
  • Day's Low107.25
  • 52 Wk Low 99.75
  • Turnover (lac)7.61
  • P/E18.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.06
  • EPS5.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)418.85
  • Div. Yield0
Autoline Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Autoline Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Autoline Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Autoline Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.39%

Non-Promoter- 19.27%

Institutions: 19.27%

Non-Institutions: 47.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Autoline Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.02

39.58

39.7

31.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.41

21.86

3.58

-25.36

Net Worth

124.43

61.44

43.28

6.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

284.14

316.23

384.5

359.12

yoy growth (%)

-10.14

-17.75

7.06

15.44

Raw materials

-188.46

-231.77

-274

-249.94

As % of sales

66.32

73.29

71.26

69.59

Employee costs

-24.4

-27.66

-34.11

-33.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-41.05

-61.68

-51.32

-49.55

Depreciation

-20.43

-20.95

-22.24

-23.45

Tax paid

0

0

0

12.59

Working capital

15.82

-63.17

31.15

-27.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.14

-17.75

7.06

15.44

Op profit growth

-178.29

350.15

-143.05

-595.96

EBIT growth

-69.8

107.73

13.54

-21.85

Net profit growth

-45.51

27.34

-27.57

83.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

654.15

649.75

568.43

284.69

316.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

654.15

649.75

568.43

284.69

316.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.48

11.62

7.22

1.99

2.51

View Annually Results

Autoline Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Autoline Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Shivaji T Akhade

Whole-time Director

Sudhir V Mungase

Independent Director

C A Vijay K Thanawala

Chairman & Independent Directo

Prakash B Nimbalkar

Independent Director

Rajashri Sai

Nominee

Sridhar Ramachandran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinod Kumar Sharma

Chairman Emeritus

VILAS LANDE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Autoline Industries Ltd

Summary

Autoline Industries Ltd is an integrated Design-Engineering-Manufacturing ancillary company of automobile components and assemblies to the leading OEMs in the automobile industry. The company is engaged in manufacturing various auto parts/ sheet metal components for passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUV), commercial vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, tractors, etc. The company has 11 manufacturing facilities which manufacture more than 400 products for various vehicle segments. They also have design centers at Pune, Chennai, USA and Italy.The company has two segments, namely Press Sheet Auto Components and Assemblies and others. The principal products of the company include manufacturing of sheet metal auto components, subassemblies and main assemblies. Their customers include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Kinetic Engineering Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Walker Exhaust (India) Pvt Ltd, Cummins USA, American Axle FIAT India Pvt Ltd and Ashok Leyland.Autoline Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 16, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Autoline Stampings Private Ltd. Initially, the company was established as a partnership firm known as Autoline Pressings in January 1995. They set up the first manufacturing facility at Kudalwadi, Chikhali, Pune with one 150 T C frame press and supporting machinery. In June 1996, they obtained the Vendor Code for direct supplies to Bajaj Auto Ltd and in September 1996, they obtained the Vendor Code for direct sup
Company FAQs

What is the Autoline Industries Ltd share price today?

The Autoline Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹107.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Autoline Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Autoline Industries Ltd is ₹418.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Autoline Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Autoline Industries Ltd is 18.55 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Autoline Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Autoline Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Autoline Industries Ltd is ₹99.75 and ₹165.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Autoline Industries Ltd?

Autoline Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 22.98%, 1 Year at -16.20%, 6 Month at -16.76%, 3 Month at -12.10% and 1 Month at -5.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Autoline Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Autoline Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.39 %
Institutions - 19.28 %
Public - 47.33 %

