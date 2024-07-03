Summary

Autoline Industries Ltd is an integrated Design-Engineering-Manufacturing ancillary company of automobile components and assemblies to the leading OEMs in the automobile industry. The company is engaged in manufacturing various auto parts/ sheet metal components for passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUV), commercial vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, tractors, etc. The company has 11 manufacturing facilities which manufacture more than 400 products for various vehicle segments. They also have design centers at Pune, Chennai, USA and Italy.The company has two segments, namely Press Sheet Auto Components and Assemblies and others. The principal products of the company include manufacturing of sheet metal auto components, subassemblies and main assemblies. Their customers include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Kinetic Engineering Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Walker Exhaust (India) Pvt Ltd, Cummins USA, American Axle FIAT India Pvt Ltd and Ashok Leyland.Autoline Industries Ltd was incorporated on December 16, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Autoline Stampings Private Ltd. Initially, the company was established as a partnership firm known as Autoline Pressings in January 1995. They set up the first manufacturing facility at Kudalwadi, Chikhali, Pune with one 150 T C frame press and supporting machinery. In June 1996, they obtained the Vendor Code for direct supplies to Bajaj Auto Ltd and in September 1996, they obtained the Vendor Code for direct sup

