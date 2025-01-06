Autoline Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-41.05
-61.68
-51.32
-49.55
Depreciation
-20.43
-20.95
-22.24
-23.45
Tax paid
0
0
0
12.59
Working capital
15.82
-63.17
31.15
-27.59
Other operating items
Operating
-45.67
-145.8
-42.42
-88
Capital expenditure
-1.88
0.6
-2.1
5.63
Free cash flow
-47.55
-145.19
-44.53
-82.36
Equity raised
12.38
96.01
126.44
215.5
Investing
3
0
6.35
-0.34
Financing
62.85
31.27
36.9
31.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.68
-17.91
125.16
163.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.