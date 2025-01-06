iifl-logo-icon 1
Autoline Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104.47
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Autoline Industries Ltd

Autoline Industr FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-41.05

-61.68

-51.32

-49.55

Depreciation

-20.43

-20.95

-22.24

-23.45

Tax paid

0

0

0

12.59

Working capital

15.82

-63.17

31.15

-27.59

Other operating items

Operating

-45.67

-145.8

-42.42

-88

Capital expenditure

-1.88

0.6

-2.1

5.63

Free cash flow

-47.55

-145.19

-44.53

-82.36

Equity raised

12.38

96.01

126.44

215.5

Investing

3

0

6.35

-0.34

Financing

62.85

31.27

36.9

31.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.68

-17.91

125.16

163.98

