|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
284.14
316.23
384.5
359.12
yoy growth (%)
-10.14
-17.75
7.06
15.44
Raw materials
-188.46
-231.77
-274
-249.94
As % of sales
66.32
73.29
71.26
69.59
Employee costs
-24.4
-27.66
-34.11
-33.58
As % of sales
8.58
8.74
8.87
9.35
Other costs
-61.95
-68.69
-79.02
-69.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.8
21.72
20.55
19.34
Operating profit
9.31
-11.9
-2.64
6.14
OPM
3.27
-3.76
-0.68
1.7
Depreciation
-20.43
-20.95
-22.24
-23.45
Interest expense
-31.86
-31.24
-36.67
-36.64
Other income
1.92
2.4
10.23
4.4
Profit before tax
-41.05
-61.68
-51.32
-49.55
Taxes
0
0
0
12.59
Tax rate
0
0
0
-25.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-41.05
-61.68
-51.32
-36.95
Exceptional items
5.44
-3.67
0
-33.9
Net profit
-35.61
-65.36
-51.32
-70.86
yoy growth (%)
-45.51
27.34
-27.57
83.62
NPM
-12.53
-20.66
-13.34
-19.73
