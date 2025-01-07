iifl-logo-icon 1
Autoline Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

104.5
(0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:04:36 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

284.14

316.23

384.5

359.12

yoy growth (%)

-10.14

-17.75

7.06

15.44

Raw materials

-188.46

-231.77

-274

-249.94

As % of sales

66.32

73.29

71.26

69.59

Employee costs

-24.4

-27.66

-34.11

-33.58

As % of sales

8.58

8.74

8.87

9.35

Other costs

-61.95

-68.69

-79.02

-69.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.8

21.72

20.55

19.34

Operating profit

9.31

-11.9

-2.64

6.14

OPM

3.27

-3.76

-0.68

1.7

Depreciation

-20.43

-20.95

-22.24

-23.45

Interest expense

-31.86

-31.24

-36.67

-36.64

Other income

1.92

2.4

10.23

4.4

Profit before tax

-41.05

-61.68

-51.32

-49.55

Taxes

0

0

0

12.59

Tax rate

0

0

0

-25.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-41.05

-61.68

-51.32

-36.95

Exceptional items

5.44

-3.67

0

-33.9

Net profit

-35.61

-65.36

-51.32

-70.86

yoy growth (%)

-45.51

27.34

-27.57

83.62

NPM

-12.53

-20.66

-13.34

-19.73

