Autoline Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.02
39.58
39.7
31.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.41
21.86
3.58
-25.36
Net Worth
124.43
61.44
43.28
6.22
Minority Interest
Debt
192.91
168.95
233.75
192.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
317.34
230.39
277.03
198.34
Fixed Assets
147.95
103.74
110.12
126.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
75.93
75.93
75.92
76.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.75
13.39
13.39
13.39
Networking Capital
64.31
32.88
72.99
-24.05
Inventories
51.61
49.14
49.49
40.6
Inventory Days
52.15
Sundry Debtors
114.08
73.71
108.23
41.56
Debtor Days
53.38
Other Current Assets
76.75
33.37
37.8
33.91
Sundry Creditors
-73
-61.89
-50.64
-58.41
Creditor Days
75.03
Other Current Liabilities
-105.13
-61.45
-71.89
-81.71
Cash
16.4
4.44
4.61
6.15
Total Assets
317.34
230.38
277.03
198.33
