Autoline Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
464.73
501
380.41
166.91
261.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
464.73
501
380.41
166.91
261.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.45
14.74
5.9
1.39
1.91
Total Income
466.18
515.74
386.31
168.3
263.27
Total Expenditure
430.89
469.1
353.81
168.31
273.55
PBIDT
35.29
46.64
32.5
-0.01
-10.28
Interest
15.82
16.01
19.03
22.72
23.19
PBDT
19.47
30.63
13.47
-22.73
-33.47
Depreciation
10.38
14.13
15.05
15.42
15.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.32
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
8.77
16.5
-1.58
-38.15
-49.27
Minority Interest After NP
-0.42
-0.23
-0.3
-0.09
-0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.19
16.73
-1.28
-38.06
-49.14
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.46
13.55
4.63
0
-3.68
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.65
3.18
-5.91
-38.06
-45.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.25
4.26
-0.44
-13.51
-18.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.96
38.96
37.96
30.96
27.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.59
9.3
8.54
0
-3.93
PBDTM(%)
4.18
6.11
3.54
-13.61
-12.8
PATM(%)
1.88
3.29
-0.41
-22.85
-18.85
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.