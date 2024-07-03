iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Autoline Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

104.02
(-0.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

464.73

501

380.41

166.91

261.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

464.73

501

380.41

166.91

261.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.45

14.74

5.9

1.39

1.91

Total Income

466.18

515.74

386.31

168.3

263.27

Total Expenditure

430.89

469.1

353.81

168.31

273.55

PBIDT

35.29

46.64

32.5

-0.01

-10.28

Interest

15.82

16.01

19.03

22.72

23.19

PBDT

19.47

30.63

13.47

-22.73

-33.47

Depreciation

10.38

14.13

15.05

15.42

15.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.32

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

8.77

16.5

-1.58

-38.15

-49.27

Minority Interest After NP

-0.42

-0.23

-0.3

-0.09

-0.13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.19

16.73

-1.28

-38.06

-49.14

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.46

13.55

4.63

0

-3.68

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.65

3.18

-5.91

-38.06

-45.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.25

4.26

-0.44

-13.51

-18.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.96

38.96

37.96

30.96

27.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.59

9.3

8.54

0

-3.93

PBDTM(%)

4.18

6.11

3.54

-13.61

-12.8

PATM(%)

1.88

3.29

-0.41

-22.85

-18.85

Autoline Industr: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Autoline Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.