Autoline Industries Ltd Key Ratios

100.29
(-0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.98

-17.76

7.07

15.44

Op profit growth

-167.84

315.06

-154.72

-509.04

EBIT growth

-67.22

101.58

11.48

-18.31

Net profit growth

-36.58

26.07

-27.15

85.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3

-3.98

-0.78

1.54

EBIT margin

-3.57

-9.81

-4

-3.84

Net profit margin

-14.7

-20.87

-13.61

-20.02

RoCE

-3.55

-9.23

-4.16

-3.65

RoNW

-33.16

-30.67

-18.65

-17.97

RoA

-3.66

-4.91

-3.54

-4.76

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.52

-24.43

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-20.12

-32.18

-35.54

-59.49

Book value per share

7.05

15.27

31.59

46.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.99

-0.41

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.01

-0.31

-1.73

-0.94

P/B

5.74

0.66

1.95

1.21

EV/EBIDTA

30.83

-20.73

54.45

32.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0.23

-24.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

45.87

41.65

46.93

42.91

Inventory days

196.11

188.03

159.12

163.66

Creditor days

-78.39

-48.98

-54.44

-80.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.31

0.99

0.41

0.37

Net debt / equity

8.73

4.4

3.67

2.97

Net debt / op. profit

22.33

-14.42

-80.43

39.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.32

-73.28

-71.24

-69.58

Employee costs

-9

-9.25

-9.31

-9.8

Other costs

-21.67

-21.44

-20.22

-19.06

