|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.98
-17.76
7.07
15.44
Op profit growth
-167.84
315.06
-154.72
-509.04
EBIT growth
-67.22
101.58
11.48
-18.31
Net profit growth
-36.58
26.07
-27.15
85.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3
-3.98
-0.78
1.54
EBIT margin
-3.57
-9.81
-4
-3.84
Net profit margin
-14.7
-20.87
-13.61
-20.02
RoCE
-3.55
-9.23
-4.16
-3.65
RoNW
-33.16
-30.67
-18.65
-17.97
RoA
-3.66
-4.91
-3.54
-4.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.52
-24.43
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-20.12
-32.18
-35.54
-59.49
Book value per share
7.05
15.27
31.59
46.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.99
-0.41
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.01
-0.31
-1.73
-0.94
P/B
5.74
0.66
1.95
1.21
EV/EBIDTA
30.83
-20.73
54.45
32.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0.23
-24.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.87
41.65
46.93
42.91
Inventory days
196.11
188.03
159.12
163.66
Creditor days
-78.39
-48.98
-54.44
-80.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.31
0.99
0.41
0.37
Net debt / equity
8.73
4.4
3.67
2.97
Net debt / op. profit
22.33
-14.42
-80.43
39.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.32
-73.28
-71.24
-69.58
Employee costs
-9
-9.25
-9.31
-9.8
Other costs
-21.67
-21.44
-20.22
-19.06
No Record Found
