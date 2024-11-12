iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Autoline Industries Ltd Board Meeting

98.51
(1.71%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Autoline Industr CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended as on September 30 2024 and to transact any other business. 2. To take on record Limited Review Report.. AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation Of the Board Meeting to be held on 12 November 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024) Result-Financial as on September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 for the approval of Unaudited Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March31 2024 and and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024) Declaration for audit report with unmodified opinions(s) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)- Additional Information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
AUTOLINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter & nine month ended as on December 31 2023 and to transact any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Autoline Industr: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Autoline Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.