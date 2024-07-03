Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,298.05
Prev. Close₹1,306.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹119.91
Day's High₹1,314.95
Day's Low₹1,241.05
52 Week's High₹1,574.8
52 Week's Low₹1,102
Book Value₹547.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,976.19
P/E15.29
EPS85.53
Divi. Yield1.36
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.54
31.39
31.39
31.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,570.51
1,312.87
1,084.43
837.6
Net Worth
1,618.05
1,344.26
1,115.82
868.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,007.97
1,531.47
1,444.27
1,315.4
yoy growth (%)
31.11
6.03
9.79
14.63
Raw materials
-901.6
-690.89
-647.74
-590.53
As % of sales
44.9
45.11
44.84
44.89
Employee costs
-277.14
-227.29
-238.73
-189.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
302.3
181.85
101.3
122.76
Depreciation
-77.34
-77.49
-74.18
-54.12
Tax paid
-85.93
-47.27
-24.71
-42.66
Working capital
259.73
118.14
37.65
9.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.11
6.03
9.79
14.63
Op profit growth
44.42
40.7
1.83
22.84
EBIT growth
62.34
65.58
-12.93
27.96
Net profit growth
61.33
45.53
27.13
21.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,346.05
2,202.98
2,102.09
1,608.99
1,542.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,346.05
2,202.98
2,102.09
1,608.99
1,542.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.23
46.21
34.78
20.59
22.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
B Vijayakumar
Managing Director
P Prabakaran
Executive Director
Rajiv Parthasarathy
Non Executive Director
Rajsri Vijayakumar
Non Executive Director
S Sivakumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kanchana Manavalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
V Govindarajulu
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Shanmugasundaram
Independent Non Exe. Director
R Vidhya Shankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
G D Rajkumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinay Balaji Naidu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lakshmi Kanth Joshi
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar
Independent Director
Sadhana Vidhya Shankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
Summary
L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Limited (LGB) was established in 1937 as a transport Company and has evolved today as major manufacturer of chains, sprockets and metal formed parts for automotive applications. The Company is presently promoted by B. Vijayakumar. Its business segments include transmission and metal forming. Its transmission products include chains, sprockets, tensioners, belts and brake shoe. It offers metal forming products consisting of fine blanking for precision sheet metal parts, machined components and wire drawing products for internal use as well as for other chain manufacturing plants, spring steel suppliers and umbrella manufacturers. The Companys products are marketed under the Rolon brand. It has manufacturing units spread across Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.The Company has installed 22 number of windmills with a total rated capacity of 7.16 MW. The total number of units of energy generated from these windmills was around 96.58 lakhs units which were used for captive consumption. Further, it installed Roof Top Solar system at one of Coimbatore plant with capacity of 1.45 MW and Gudalur plant with capacity of 0.8 MW & Jalna plant with capacity of 0.83 MW and 3 number of ON GRID ground mounted solar power plants for a rated capacity of 100 KW each. Total installedrated capacity of solar system is 3.37 MW. The number of units generated through this solar system was around 42.29 lakhs units which were use
Read More
The L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1246.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd is ₹3976.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd is 15.29 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd is ₹1102 and ₹1574.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 26.59%, 1 Year at 3.19%, 6 Month at -10.46%, 3 Month at -5.01% and 1 Month at -1.88%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.