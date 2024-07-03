iifl-logo-icon 1
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd Share Price

1,246.75
(-4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,298.05
  • Day's High1,314.95
  • 52 Wk High1,574.8
  • Prev. Close1,306.55
  • Day's Low1,241.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,102
  • Turnover (lac)119.91
  • P/E15.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value547.9
  • EPS85.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,976.19
  • Div. Yield1.36
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,298.05

Prev. Close

1,306.55

Turnover(Lac.)

119.91

Day's High

1,314.95

Day's Low

1,241.05

52 Week's High

1,574.8

52 Week's Low

1,102

Book Value

547.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,976.19

P/E

15.29

EPS

85.53

Divi. Yield

1.36

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd Corporate Action

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

arrow

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 18

arrow

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.79%

Non-Promoter- 20.87%

Institutions: 20.87%

Non-Institutions: 44.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.54

31.39

31.39

31.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,570.51

1,312.87

1,084.43

837.6

Net Worth

1,618.05

1,344.26

1,115.82

868.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,007.97

1,531.47

1,444.27

1,315.4

yoy growth (%)

31.11

6.03

9.79

14.63

Raw materials

-901.6

-690.89

-647.74

-590.53

As % of sales

44.9

45.11

44.84

44.89

Employee costs

-277.14

-227.29

-238.73

-189.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

302.3

181.85

101.3

122.76

Depreciation

-77.34

-77.49

-74.18

-54.12

Tax paid

-85.93

-47.27

-24.71

-42.66

Working capital

259.73

118.14

37.65

9.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.11

6.03

9.79

14.63

Op profit growth

44.42

40.7

1.83

22.84

EBIT growth

62.34

65.58

-12.93

27.96

Net profit growth

61.33

45.53

27.13

21.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,346.05

2,202.98

2,102.09

1,608.99

1,542.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,346.05

2,202.98

2,102.09

1,608.99

1,542.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.23

46.21

34.78

20.59

22.49

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

B Vijayakumar

Managing Director

P Prabakaran

Executive Director

Rajiv Parthasarathy

Non Executive Director

Rajsri Vijayakumar

Non Executive Director

S Sivakumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kanchana Manavalan

Independent Non Exe. Director

V Govindarajulu

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Shanmugasundaram

Independent Non Exe. Director

R Vidhya Shankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

G D Rajkumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinay Balaji Naidu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lakshmi Kanth Joshi

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar

Independent Director

Sadhana Vidhya Shankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

Summary

L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Limited (LGB) was established in 1937 as a transport Company and has evolved today as major manufacturer of chains, sprockets and metal formed parts for automotive applications. The Company is presently promoted by B. Vijayakumar. Its business segments include transmission and metal forming. Its transmission products include chains, sprockets, tensioners, belts and brake shoe. It offers metal forming products consisting of fine blanking for precision sheet metal parts, machined components and wire drawing products for internal use as well as for other chain manufacturing plants, spring steel suppliers and umbrella manufacturers. The Companys products are marketed under the Rolon brand. It has manufacturing units spread across Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.The Company has installed 22 number of windmills with a total rated capacity of 7.16 MW. The total number of units of energy generated from these windmills was around 96.58 lakhs units which were used for captive consumption. Further, it installed Roof Top Solar system at one of Coimbatore plant with capacity of 1.45 MW and Gudalur plant with capacity of 0.8 MW & Jalna plant with capacity of 0.83 MW and 3 number of ON GRID ground mounted solar power plants for a rated capacity of 100 KW each. Total installedrated capacity of solar system is 3.37 MW. The number of units generated through this solar system was around 42.29 lakhs units which were use
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd share price today?

The L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1246.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd is ₹3976.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd is 15.29 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd is ₹1102 and ₹1574.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd?

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 26.59%, 1 Year at 3.19%, 6 Month at -10.46%, 3 Month at -5.01% and 1 Month at -1.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.80 %
Institutions - 20.87 %
Public - 44.33 %

