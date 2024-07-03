Summary

L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Limited (LGB) was established in 1937 as a transport Company and has evolved today as major manufacturer of chains, sprockets and metal formed parts for automotive applications. The Company is presently promoted by B. Vijayakumar. Its business segments include transmission and metal forming. Its transmission products include chains, sprockets, tensioners, belts and brake shoe. It offers metal forming products consisting of fine blanking for precision sheet metal parts, machined components and wire drawing products for internal use as well as for other chain manufacturing plants, spring steel suppliers and umbrella manufacturers. The Companys products are marketed under the Rolon brand. It has manufacturing units spread across Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.The Company has installed 22 number of windmills with a total rated capacity of 7.16 MW. The total number of units of energy generated from these windmills was around 96.58 lakhs units which were used for captive consumption. Further, it installed Roof Top Solar system at one of Coimbatore plant with capacity of 1.45 MW and Gudalur plant with capacity of 0.8 MW & Jalna plant with capacity of 0.83 MW and 3 number of ON GRID ground mounted solar power plants for a rated capacity of 100 KW each. Total installedrated capacity of solar system is 3.37 MW. The number of units generated through this solar system was around 42.29 lakhs units which were use

