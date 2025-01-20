Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.64
4.28
8.8
12.66
Op profit growth
53.61
35.78
-4.11
20.88
EBIT growth
79.73
58.67
-21.51
21.66
Net profit growth
83.93
45.64
6.47
21.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.48
15.71
12.07
13.69
EBIT margin
15.09
10.97
7.21
9.99
Net profit margin
11.67
8.29
5.93
6.06
RoCE
28.44
19.17
14
20.04
RoNW
6.1
4.2
3.54
3.88
RoA
5.5
3.62
2.88
3.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
78.28
42.32
28.71
56.39
Dividend per share
15
10
5
4.5
Cash EPS
51.68
15.97
4.13
18
Book value per share
360.74
280.12
224.93
372.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.85
7.22
5.58
9.48
P/CEPS
10.38
19.14
38.76
29.71
P/B
1.48
1.09
0.71
1.43
EV/EBIDTA
3.74
3.45
3.32
8.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
20.64
8.2
Tax payout
-27.81
-28.39
-25.74
-32.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.91
47.78
43.6
47.56
Inventory days
63.99
67.03
64.23
62.27
Creditor days
-58.17
-69.73
-69.43
-73.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-37.95
-17.57
-7.29
-13.4
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.07
0.18
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
-0.47
-0.24
0.68
0.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.14
-45.99
-45.71
-45.47
Employee costs
-14.12
-15.29
-16.82
-14.68
Other costs
-22.24
-22.99
-25.38
-26.14
