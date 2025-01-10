L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.54
31.39
31.39
31.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,570.51
1,312.87
1,084.43
837.6
Net Worth
1,618.05
1,344.26
1,115.82
868.99
Minority Interest
Debt
100.4
93.13
94.34
70.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.14
22.96
21.3
19.52
Total Liabilities
1,744.59
1,460.35
1,231.46
959.04
Fixed Assets
538.8
472.17
476.44
506.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
245.19
166.24
136.87
95.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.66
6.13
7.9
5.39
Networking Capital
600.85
469.41
321.04
206.85
Inventories
363.94
377.07
413.54
288.27
Inventory Days
75.17
68.7
Sundry Debtors
279.85
253.45
276.79
229.17
Debtor Days
50.31
54.61
Other Current Assets
391
200.21
63.37
61.9
Sundry Creditors
-247.03
-190.26
-253.97
-240.37
Creditor Days
46.16
57.28
Other Current Liabilities
-186.91
-171.06
-178.69
-132.12
Cash
353.09
346.39
289.22
144.31
Total Assets
1,744.59
1,460.34
1,231.47
959.03
No Record Found
