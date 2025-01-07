Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,007.97
1,531.47
1,444.27
1,315.4
yoy growth (%)
31.11
6.03
9.79
14.63
Raw materials
-901.6
-690.89
-647.74
-590.53
As % of sales
44.9
45.11
44.84
44.89
Employee costs
-277.14
-227.29
-238.73
-189.29
As % of sales
13.8
14.84
16.52
14.39
Other costs
-451.43
-351.69
-371.88
-353.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.48
22.96
25.74
26.83
Operating profit
377.79
261.59
185.9
182.55
OPM
18.81
17.08
12.87
13.87
Depreciation
-77.34
-77.49
-74.18
-54.12
Interest expense
-7.88
-9.2
-14.08
-9.78
Other income
9.73
6.96
3.66
4.11
Profit before tax
302.3
181.85
101.3
122.76
Taxes
-85.93
-47.27
-24.71
-42.66
Tax rate
-28.42
-25.99
-24.39
-34.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
216.37
134.58
76.59
80.09
Exceptional items
22.73
13.62
25.24
0
Net profit
239.11
148.2
101.83
80.09
yoy growth (%)
61.33
45.53
27.13
21.26
NPM
11.9
9.67
7.05
6.08
