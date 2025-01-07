iifl-logo-icon 1
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,280.5
(3.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,007.97

1,531.47

1,444.27

1,315.4

yoy growth (%)

31.11

6.03

9.79

14.63

Raw materials

-901.6

-690.89

-647.74

-590.53

As % of sales

44.9

45.11

44.84

44.89

Employee costs

-277.14

-227.29

-238.73

-189.29

As % of sales

13.8

14.84

16.52

14.39

Other costs

-451.43

-351.69

-371.88

-353.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.48

22.96

25.74

26.83

Operating profit

377.79

261.59

185.9

182.55

OPM

18.81

17.08

12.87

13.87

Depreciation

-77.34

-77.49

-74.18

-54.12

Interest expense

-7.88

-9.2

-14.08

-9.78

Other income

9.73

6.96

3.66

4.11

Profit before tax

302.3

181.85

101.3

122.76

Taxes

-85.93

-47.27

-24.71

-42.66

Tax rate

-28.42

-25.99

-24.39

-34.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

216.37

134.58

76.59

80.09

Exceptional items

22.73

13.62

25.24

0

Net profit

239.11

148.2

101.83

80.09

yoy growth (%)

61.33

45.53

27.13

21.26

NPM

11.9

9.67

7.05

6.08

