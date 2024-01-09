TO THE MEMBERS OF L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS LIMITED Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS LIMITED, Coimbatore ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows, notes to the financial statements, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified u/s 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are Independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our audit report.

S.No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Acquisition of M/s. RSAL Steel Private Limited through Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process - The Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") vide its order dated 09.01.2024 has approved the Resolution Plan and the takeover of M/s. RSAL Steel Private Limited was completed during the year. Pursuant to the order, the company paid Rs 3636.77 lakhs to the M/s. RSAL Steel Private Limited had become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. In our opinion, we have considered the matter to be a Key Audit Matter as the value of investment in the subsidiary is significant. We have verified the order dt. 09.01.2024 issued by Honble NCLT and the resolution plan submitted by the company. We have also verified the amount invested by the company and ensured its compliance with the Honble NCLT order. We performed substantive testing of the acquisition of the shares in M/s. RSAL Steel Private Limited including the apportionment of the consideration paid by the company. We have reviewed the disclosures made by the company in this regard in the Financial statements for its compliance with Ind AS and Schedule-III of the Act. 2 Allotment of share warrants to the promoters on preferential basis - The Company had issued 5,00,000 share warrants to its promoters on preferential basis at a price of Rs 1292 per share. The Promoters had paid 25% of the warrant issue price at the time of subscription amounting to Rs 1615 lakhs and the balance 75% will be paid at the time of exercising the rights. In our opinion, we have considered the matter to be a Key Audit Matter as the value of transaction is significant and involves related parties. We have verified the Offer Letter, special resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) dt. 03.02.2024, the minutes of the EGM and the scrutiniser report. We have verified the compliance of the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 with respect to the allotment of warrants, fixation of the price and the statutory procedures to be followed before and after the approval of the warrants at the EGM. We have performed substantive audit procedures on the allotment of warrants and receipt of funds from the promoters at the time of application. We have reviewed the disclosures made by the company in this regard in the Financial statements for its compliance with Ind AS and Schedule-III of the Act.

Information other than the standalone Financial Statements and the auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business responsibility report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS")prescribed under Section 133 of the Act 2013, read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and event in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we enclose in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v.

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in Note No. 11(iv)(b) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to proposal of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

‘Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS LIMITED

In terms of the information and explanation sought by us and given by the Company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report the following:

i. (a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of use assets, Investment Property and Capital Work in progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals in a phased manner and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the books and records verified by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deeds/transfer deed/conveyance deed/scheme of arrangements approved by Honble High Courts & appropriate authorities and property tax receipts provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties of Land and Buildings (other than the properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company as at Balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) According to information and explanations furnished to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital in excess of Rs 5 Crores in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets during the year. According to information and explanations furnished to us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. The Company has made investments in Companies and has granted unsecured loan during the year in respect of which:

(a)

(A) The Company during the year had provided unsecured loan to its wholly owned subsidiary, the details of which is as follows:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year -Subsidiary - RSAL Steel Private Limited 500 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases -Subsidiary - RSAL Steel Private Limited 500

The company has not provided any guarantee or security to its subsidiaries during the year.

(B) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loan or stood guarantee or provided security to parties other than its subsidiary, joint venture or associate during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has granted unsecured loans repayable on demand during the year. The details of which is as follows:

(Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars All parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 500 - 500 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) TOTAL(A+B) 500 - 500 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

The Company has not made investments in Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other party during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

iv. The Company has not granted loans or provided any guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made. The company during the year has not provided any guarantee or security.

v. According to the explanation and information provided to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. We have been informed that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal in this regard.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for automotive components. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section 1 of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii.

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as at the balance sheet date.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Due Amount Disputed (Rs In Lakhs) Amount Unpaid (Rs In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act Excise Duty - Transfer of Division 100.00 92.50 2009-10 CESTAT Chennai Central Excise Act Excess Credit availed 62.72 13.68 2016-17 CESTAT, New Delhi. Entry Tax Entry Tax 408.36 408.36 2007-08 Honble High Court of Madras (stayed by the High Court) Goods & Services Tax Excess Claim of Input tax credit 46.97 42.27 2017-18 & 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals, GST (Jharkhand) Income Tax Act Excess claim u/s 80IC 213.02 213.02 AY 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act Excess claim u/s 80IC 214.23 214.23 AY 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act Excess claim u/s 80IC 150.99 150.99 AY 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act Excess claim u/s 80IC, 14A & 37 428.39 428.39 AY 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act Disallowance claim u/s 14 A 12.92 12.92 AY 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act Disallowance claim u/s 14 A 16.29 16.29 AY 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act Addition u/s. 69C 2168.17 2168.17 AY 2021-22 Honble High Court of Madras (stayed by the High Court as on the date of this report)

viii. According to the information and explanation provided to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. In our Opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us,

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x.

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares warrants to its Promoter and Promoter Group in compliance with Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The funds raised through the preferential allotment of share warrants which remains unutilized as on the balance sheet date and held in a separate bank account.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us,

(a) No frauds by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of Paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion based on the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details thereof have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards and the Act.

xiv.

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence reporting under clause (xv) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvi.

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.

(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects at the end of the previous financial year and at the end of the current financial year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the current financial year out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Special Account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

"Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013:

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS LIMITED ("the Company"), as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements:

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:-

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to Financial Statement:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.