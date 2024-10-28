Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday 28th October 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 for the financial year 2024-2025. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulatio ns 2015 (as amended) and Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (Code) the TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the Companys Securities shall remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees including their immediate relatives from Tuesday 01st October 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the announcement of its Audited Financial Results (Standalone & consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 23 2024 to consider and approve the allotment of equity shares pursuant to the exercise of the rights of conversion attached to the warrants already allotted on preferential issue basis to promoter ./ promoter group Allotment of 500,000 Equity Shares fully paid up pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on Preferential Basis Allotment of 500,000 Equity Shares fully paid up pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2024 1 Sep 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for APPOIINTMENT OF SMT.SADHANA VIDHYA SHANKAR DIN: 10753375 AS AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR TO HOLD OFFICE AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FOR TERM OF 5 YEARS W.E.F SEPTEMBER 01.2024

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

The Board has approved to make a strategic investment in Greenerg Mobility Solutions Private Limited by subscribing to equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each equivalent to 14.92% of the post-investment paid-up share capital for the aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs.6.00 Crores and subscribing to Secured Optionally Convertible Debentures for an aggregate nominal value not exceeding Rs.6.00 Crores in one or more tranches. Further, the Board has approved for entering into the Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement and the Debenture Subscription Agreement to regulate the rights and obligations and management of the Investee Company.

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Closure of Trading Window Outcome of Board Meeting dated 31.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 26 Mar 2024

L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday 29th April 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend the dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) and Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (Code) the TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the Companys Securities shall remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees including their immediate relatives from Monday April 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the announcement of its Audited Financial Results (Standalone & consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting. 1.Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report 2. Board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.18/- per Share of Rs.10/- each ( 180% on the face value of Rs.10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 3. Re-appointment of Sri.B.Vijayakumar (DIN:00015583) as Executive Chairman for a further period of 5 years effective from January 01, 2025, 4.Sri.Dinesh Kumar J Din: (10586227) as an Additional and Independent Director with effect from September 01, 2024 for a tenure of 5 years. 1. Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2024 2.Declaration of Dividend 3.Re-appointment of Sri.B.Vijayakumar as Executive Chairman w.e.f 01.01.2025 3.Appointment of Sri.Dinesh Kumar J as nonexecutive Independent director w.e.f. 01.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

L.G.BALAKRISHNAN & BROS.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inter alia consider and approve the allotment of 500000 (five lakhs) Warrants fully convertible into or exchangeable for 1 (one) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) (Warrants) to Sri.B.Vijayakumar (Promoter) Smt. Rajsri Vijayakumar (Promoter Group) M/s.L.G.B.Auto Products Private Limited (Promoter Group) and M/s.L.G.Sports Private Limited (Promoter Group) on a preferential basis as approved by members at their Serial No.01/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd March 2024 for a consideration of Rs.1292/- per Warrant in compliance with the provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 the provisions of Section(s) 23(1)(b) 42 and 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013 subject to such requisite approvals as may be necessary in this regard. 1. Pursuant to the special resolution passed by the members at their Serial No.01/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd March, 2024 and in pursuance of the In-Principle Approval Letter(s) dated 4th March, 2024 received from BSE Limited and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, the Stock Exchange(s), the Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs Only) Warrants, each fully convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) (Warrants) for cash at a price of Rs.1,292/- (Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety Two only) per Warrant (including a premium of Rs.1,282/- per Warrant) (Warrants Issue Price), to Sri. B. Vijayakumar (Promoter), Smt. Rajsri Vijayakumar (Promoter Group), M/s. L.G.B. Auto Products Private Limited (Promoter Group) and M/s. L.G. Sports Private Limited (Promoter Group) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 27 Dec 2023