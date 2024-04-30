Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 the Registrar of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday August 23 2024 to Thursday August 29 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Thursday August 29 2024. Intimation of Annual General Meeting and Book Closure Rs.18.0000 per share(180%)Dividend & AGM (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 30/04/2024)