|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|-
|18
|180
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, April, 29, 2024 had inter-alia considered and approved the following: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, the board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.18 / - per Share of Rs. l 0 /- each ( 180% on the face value of Rs.10 / - each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
