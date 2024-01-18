The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, April, 29, 2024 had inter-alia considered and approved the following: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, the board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.18 / - per Share of Rs. l 0 /- each ( 180% on the face value of Rs.10 / - each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.