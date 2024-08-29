Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 the Registrar of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, August 23, 2024 to Thursday, August 29, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Proceedings of the 68th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Thursday the 29th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Submission of AGM voting results along with Combined Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)