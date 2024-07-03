Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2,123.1
Prev. Close₹2,115.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹844.73
Day's High₹2,123.1
Day's Low₹1,989.85
52 Week's High₹2,399
52 Week's Low₹1,410.1
Book Value₹494.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,809.08
P/E19.93
EPS106.17
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.05
22.03
22.03
22.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,905.81
1,507.53
1,233
1,125.77
Net Worth
1,949.86
1,529.56
1,255.03
1,148.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,064.66
1,596.59
1,606.77
1,729.41
yoy growth (%)
29.31
-0.63
-7.09
18.24
Raw materials
-786.97
-572.21
-584.65
-538.85
As % of sales
38.11
35.83
36.38
31.15
Employee costs
-391.76
-335.71
-343.71
-336.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
220.2
119.97
86.41
210.83
Depreciation
-102.04
-102.55
-103.04
-90.33
Tax paid
-56.64
-31.22
-13.38
-71.95
Working capital
168.63
164.65
-128.22
74.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.31
-0.63
-7.09
18.24
Op profit growth
41.27
18.41
-37.79
14.65
EBIT growth
74.76
34.15
-56.52
18.8
Net profit growth
84.29
21.51
-47.41
17.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,089.33
2,609.33
2,064.66
1,596.6
1,606.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,089.33
2,609.33
2,064.66
1,596.6
1,606.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
85.27
46.66
29.22
19.58
19.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pradeep Dinodia
Independent Director
Hari S Bhartia
Whole-time Director
Luv D Shriram
Independent Director
Inderdeep Singh
Non Executive Director
Meenakshi S Dass
Independent Director
Ferid Chopra
Managing Director & CEO
Krishnakumar Srinivasan
Independent Director
Shinichi Unno
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Gupta
Non Executive Director
Masaaki Yamaguchi
Non Executive Director
Klaus Semke
Non Executive Director
Yansunori Maekawa
Independent Director
Tina Trikha
Alternate Director
Alexandru Vladoi
Summary
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd was incorporated on December 9, 1963 as Public Limited Company. Indias largest exporter of pistons and rings, Shriram Pistons & Rings is situated in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. For pistons, the company has tied up with Kolbenschmidt, Germany, the sole suppliers for BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, Volvo, Peugeot, etc. It also has a technical tie-up with Honda Foundry Company, Japan, for Honda-model pistons. Shriram has a dedicated production line for Maruti Udyog.The Companys business activity falls under automotive component. Primary products manufactured by the Company are pistons, piston pins, piston rings and engine valves. It regularly exports pistons, piston pins and rings, and engine valves to Germany, Britain, Holland, Belgium, Greece, Egypt, West Asia, central Asian Republics, South America and Australia, amongst others.The Company deploys most modern manufacturing equipment and processes, using state-of-the-art technology. SPR has evolved into a centre of manufacturing excellence, employing over 9000 motivated and multi-skilled employees. The Company is the largest manufacturer of Pistons, Pins, Rings, and Engine Valves in India with two Manufacturing units in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and one in Pathredi (Rajasthan). Its products are marketed to almost all OEMs and Aftermarkets under the brands SPR and USHA.In 1994-95, the company received the ISO 9001 certification from RW TUV, Germany, for its pistons/pins/rings division and marketin
The Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1999.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹8809.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd is 19.93 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹1410.1 and ₹2399 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.66%, 3 Years at 71.95%, 1 Year at 34.83%, 6 Month at 13.06%, 3 Month at 1.73% and 1 Month at -1.58%.
