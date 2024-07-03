Summary

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd was incorporated on December 9, 1963 as Public Limited Company. Indias largest exporter of pistons and rings, Shriram Pistons & Rings is situated in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. For pistons, the company has tied up with Kolbenschmidt, Germany, the sole suppliers for BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, Volvo, Peugeot, etc. It also has a technical tie-up with Honda Foundry Company, Japan, for Honda-model pistons. Shriram has a dedicated production line for Maruti Udyog.The Companys business activity falls under automotive component. Primary products manufactured by the Company are pistons, piston pins, piston rings and engine valves. It regularly exports pistons, piston pins and rings, and engine valves to Germany, Britain, Holland, Belgium, Greece, Egypt, West Asia, central Asian Republics, South America and Australia, amongst others.The Company deploys most modern manufacturing equipment and processes, using state-of-the-art technology. SPR has evolved into a centre of manufacturing excellence, employing over 9000 motivated and multi-skilled employees. The Company is the largest manufacturer of Pistons, Pins, Rings, and Engine Valves in India with two Manufacturing units in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and one in Pathredi (Rajasthan). Its products are marketed to almost all OEMs and Aftermarkets under the brands SPR and USHA.In 1994-95, the company received the ISO 9001 certification from RW TUV, Germany, for its pistons/pins/rings division and marketin

