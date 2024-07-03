iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Share Price

1,999.8
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,123.1
  • Day's High2,123.1
  • 52 Wk High2,399
  • Prev. Close2,115.7
  • Day's Low1,989.85
  • 52 Wk Low 1,410.1
  • Turnover (lac)844.73
  • P/E19.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value494.69
  • EPS106.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,809.08
  • Div. Yield0.47
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

2,123.1

Prev. Close

2,115.7

Turnover(Lac.)

844.73

Day's High

2,123.1

Day's Low

1,989.85

52 Week's High

2,399

52 Week's Low

1,410.1

Book Value

494.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,809.08

P/E

19.93

EPS

106.17

Divi. Yield

0.47

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.75%

Non-Promoter- 17.00%

Institutions: 17.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.05

22.03

22.03

22.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,905.81

1,507.53

1,233

1,125.77

Net Worth

1,949.86

1,529.56

1,255.03

1,148.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,064.66

1,596.59

1,606.77

1,729.41

yoy growth (%)

29.31

-0.63

-7.09

18.24

Raw materials

-786.97

-572.21

-584.65

-538.85

As % of sales

38.11

35.83

36.38

31.15

Employee costs

-391.76

-335.71

-343.71

-336.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

220.2

119.97

86.41

210.83

Depreciation

-102.04

-102.55

-103.04

-90.33

Tax paid

-56.64

-31.22

-13.38

-71.95

Working capital

168.63

164.65

-128.22

74.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.31

-0.63

-7.09

18.24

Op profit growth

41.27

18.41

-37.79

14.65

EBIT growth

74.76

34.15

-56.52

18.8

Net profit growth

84.29

21.51

-47.41

17.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,089.33

2,609.33

2,064.66

1,596.6

1,606.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,089.33

2,609.33

2,064.66

1,596.6

1,606.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

85.27

46.66

29.22

19.58

19.84

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pradeep Dinodia

Independent Director

Hari S Bhartia

Whole-time Director

Luv D Shriram

Independent Director

Inderdeep Singh

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi S Dass

Independent Director

Ferid Chopra

Managing Director & CEO

Krishnakumar Srinivasan

Independent Director

Shinichi Unno

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Gupta

Non Executive Director

Masaaki Yamaguchi

Non Executive Director

Klaus Semke

Non Executive Director

Yansunori Maekawa

Independent Director

Tina Trikha

Alternate Director

Alexandru Vladoi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

Summary

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd was incorporated on December 9, 1963 as Public Limited Company. Indias largest exporter of pistons and rings, Shriram Pistons & Rings is situated in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. For pistons, the company has tied up with Kolbenschmidt, Germany, the sole suppliers for BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, Volvo, Peugeot, etc. It also has a technical tie-up with Honda Foundry Company, Japan, for Honda-model pistons. Shriram has a dedicated production line for Maruti Udyog.The Companys business activity falls under automotive component. Primary products manufactured by the Company are pistons, piston pins, piston rings and engine valves. It regularly exports pistons, piston pins and rings, and engine valves to Germany, Britain, Holland, Belgium, Greece, Egypt, West Asia, central Asian Republics, South America and Australia, amongst others.The Company deploys most modern manufacturing equipment and processes, using state-of-the-art technology. SPR has evolved into a centre of manufacturing excellence, employing over 9000 motivated and multi-skilled employees. The Company is the largest manufacturer of Pistons, Pins, Rings, and Engine Valves in India with two Manufacturing units in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and one in Pathredi (Rajasthan). Its products are marketed to almost all OEMs and Aftermarkets under the brands SPR and USHA.In 1994-95, the company received the ISO 9001 certification from RW TUV, Germany, for its pistons/pins/rings division and marketin
Company FAQs

What is the Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd share price today?

The Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1999.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹8809.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd is 19.93 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd is ₹1410.1 and ₹2399 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd?

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.66%, 3 Years at 71.95%, 1 Year at 34.83%, 6 Month at 13.06%, 3 Month at 1.73% and 1 Month at -1.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.75 %
Institutions - 17.01 %
Public - 39.24 %

