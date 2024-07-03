Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Summary

Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited was incorporated on December 9, 1963 as Public Limited Company. Indias largest exporter of pistons and rings, Shriram Pistons & Rings is situated in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. For pistons, the company has tied up with Kolbenschmidt, Germany, the sole suppliers for BMW, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, Volvo, Peugeot, etc. It also has a technical tie-up with Honda Foundry Company, Japan, for Honda-model pistons. Shriram has a dedicated production line for Maruti Udyog.The Companys business activity falls under automotive component. Primary products manufactured by the Company are pistons, piston pins, piston rings and engine valves. It regularly exports pistons, piston pins and rings, and engine valves to Germany, Britain, Holland, Belgium, Greece, Egypt, West Asia, central Asian Republics, South America and Australia, amongst others.The Company deploys most modern manufacturing equipment and processes, using state-of-the-art technology. SPR has evolved into a centre of manufacturing excellence, employing over 9000 motivated and multi-skilled employees. The Company is the largest manufacturer of Pistons, Pins, Rings, and Engine Valves in India with two Manufacturing units in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and one in Pathredi (Rajasthan). Its products are marketed to almost all OEMs and Aftermarkets under the brands SPR and USHA.In 1994-95, the company received the ISO 9001 certification from RW TUV, Germany, for its pistons/pins/rings division and marketing functions of the company. The company diversified into the manufacture of steel rings and Rikvent oil-control rings. It had set up manufacturing facilities for steel rings in collaboration with Riken Corporation, Japan, as also expanded its piston capacity. Steel ring plant and the expanded capacity of pistons were commissioned in 1995.The company meets the total requirements of pistons for the Honda joint ventures in India. During 1996-97 its Piston Plant capacity was expanded by setting up an additional machining line to manufacture Gasoline pistons. Engine Valve plant capacity expansion was also implemented during the year.During 1997-98, the company received the recognition of a Export House, also the Best Vendor award from Maruti Udyog Ltd. SPRL has received QS-9000 accredition from RWTUV, Germany during 1998-99. It also received the ACMA Quality Award and the Best Performing Supplier Award from Tata Cummins Ltd and Certificate of Export Excellence from Engineering Export Promotion Council in the year 1999-2000.The company introduced New models/pistons/piston rings,pins/engine valves. It has expanded the installed capacity of Piston Ring Works during 2002-03.During year 2018-19, Shriram Automotive Products Ltd.(SAPL) was amalgamated with the Company effective on 29.03.2019. The Company implemented low cost automation, interlinking of machines, and installation of robots in Foundry operations.During year 2019-20, the Company set up a Centre of Excellence for Surface Treatment, it identified projects for diversification of its product portfolio, for continuous growth in sales and to minimize the impact of electric mobility in some segments.SPR Engenious Limited was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for diversifying its product portfolio in the area related to the automotive segment on 26.9.2022. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary SPR Engenious Ltd. acquired 51% stake in the share capital of EMF Innovations Private Limited (EMFI) in 2022-23.