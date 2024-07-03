Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
876.5
837.07
855.56
765.74
751.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
876.5
837.07
855.56
765.74
751.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.43
26.31
23.93
19.25
23.02
Total Income
906.93
863.38
879.49
784.99
774.63
Total Expenditure
698.59
671.61
678.56
604.44
594.03
PBIDT
208.34
191.77
200.93
180.55
180.6
Interest
9.44
8.63
9.44
8.16
6.66
PBDT
198.9
183.14
191.49
172.39
173.94
Depreciation
31.01
29.54
33.58
28.97
22.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
41.15
41.04
40.17
37.19
39.56
Deferred Tax
0.86
-4.6
1.28
-1.54
-1.11
Reported Profit After Tax
125.88
117.16
116.46
107.77
113
Minority Interest After NP
1.11
1.71
-3.15
0.41
-0.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
124.77
115.45
119.61
107.36
113.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
124.77
115.45
119.61
107.36
113.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.32
26.21
27.15
24.37
26.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
50
0
Equity
44.05
44.05
44.05
44.05
44.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.76
22.9
23.48
23.57
24.02
PBDTM(%)
22.69
21.87
22.38
22.51
23.14
PATM(%)
14.36
13.99
13.61
14.07
15.03
