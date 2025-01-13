Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.05
22.03
22.03
22.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,905.81
1,507.53
1,233
1,125.77
Net Worth
1,949.86
1,529.56
1,255.03
1,148.15
Minority Interest
Debt
367.71
319.33
156.79
146.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.36
37.05
35.49
35.1
Total Liabilities
2,356.93
1,885.94
1,447.31
1,329.74
Fixed Assets
616.79
631.14
694.57
710.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
395.2
192.3
32.03
34.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.35
14.96
13.48
9.78
Networking Capital
548.87
426.61
357.52
320.59
Inventories
353.62
331.58
333.48
274.22
Inventory Days
58.95
62.68
Sundry Debtors
441.88
395.66
354.56
323.28
Debtor Days
62.68
73.9
Other Current Assets
283.46
163.52
85.77
107.1
Sundry Creditors
-345.41
-295.16
-312.46
-301.86
Creditor Days
55.23
69
Other Current Liabilities
-184.68
-168.99
-103.83
-82.15
Cash
780.71
620.92
349.72
254.7
Total Assets
2,356.92
1,885.93
1,447.32
1,329.75
