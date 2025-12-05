Shriram Pistons & Rings to Acquire Three Grupo Antolin Firms in ₹1,670 Crore Deal; Shares Gain 6.5%

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd (SPRL) announced a major acquisition involving three automotive component manufacturers in India. SPRL has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A.U. and Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A.U. to take over all outstanding shares of three entities.

These include Antolin Lighting India Pvt Ltd, Grupo Antolin India Pvt Ltd and Grupo Antolin Chakan Pvt Ltd, which operates as a subsidiary of Grupo Antolin India.

The company will acquire a full 100 percent stake in all three businesses. The total enterprise value for the deal stands at 159 million euros, which is approximately 1,670 crore rupees. The transaction is slated for completion by January 2, 2026, subject to meeting the conditions defined in the Share Purchase Agreement.

Following the news, Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd shares are trading with a 6.95% gain as of 10:22 AM. All three companies operate in the automotive components segment. Their product portfolios cater to leading automobile manufacturers across India.

For the financial year 2025, Antolin Lighting India reported revenue of 123.7 crore rupees. Grupo Antolin India generated 715.9 crore rupees, while Grupo Antolin Chakan recorded revenue of 339.5 crore rupees for the same period.

SPRL said the acquisition fits well with its long-term strategy of enhancing its capabilities across the automotive components value chain. The move is also expected to expand its market presence beyond its existing product categories.

The Antolin entities are established suppliers of automotive interior systems. Their range includes headliner substrates, modular headliners, pillar trims, sunvisors, centre floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, dome lamps, ambient lighting systems, front-end carriers, touch panels and capacitive pads.

SPRL believes the acquisition will strengthen its position in the auto components industry. The company also highlighted that these product categories are not dependent on specific powertrain technologies, making the portfolio more future-ready.

The deal will include a technology licensing agreement with Grupo Antolin. This arrangement will give SPRL continued access to advanced technologies and support for developing new solutions for the automotive interior market.

The company added that the transaction will be completed once all closing conditions mentioned in the Share Purchase Agreement are fulfilled.

