Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,058.1
(2.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:43 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,064.66

1,596.59

1,606.77

1,729.41

yoy growth (%)

29.31

-0.63

-7.09

18.24

Raw materials

-786.97

-572.21

-584.65

-538.85

As % of sales

38.11

35.83

36.38

31.15

Employee costs

-391.76

-335.71

-343.71

-336.32

As % of sales

18.97

21.02

21.39

19.44

Other costs

-581.46

-473.15

-496.4

-561.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.16

29.63

30.89

32.47

Operating profit

304.46

215.51

181.99

292.58

OPM

14.74

13.49

11.32

16.91

Depreciation

-102.04

-102.55

-103.04

-90.33

Interest expense

-11.42

-12.56

-12.37

-16.41

Other income

29.21

19.58

19.83

25

Profit before tax

220.2

119.97

86.41

210.83

Taxes

-56.64

-31.22

-13.38

-71.95

Tax rate

-25.72

-26.02

-15.48

-34.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

163.56

88.75

73.03

138.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

163.56

88.75

73.03

138.88

yoy growth (%)

84.29

21.51

-47.41

17.59

NPM

7.92

5.55

4.54

8.03

