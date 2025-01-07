Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,064.66
1,596.59
1,606.77
1,729.41
yoy growth (%)
29.31
-0.63
-7.09
18.24
Raw materials
-786.97
-572.21
-584.65
-538.85
As % of sales
38.11
35.83
36.38
31.15
Employee costs
-391.76
-335.71
-343.71
-336.32
As % of sales
18.97
21.02
21.39
19.44
Other costs
-581.46
-473.15
-496.4
-561.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.16
29.63
30.89
32.47
Operating profit
304.46
215.51
181.99
292.58
OPM
14.74
13.49
11.32
16.91
Depreciation
-102.04
-102.55
-103.04
-90.33
Interest expense
-11.42
-12.56
-12.37
-16.41
Other income
29.21
19.58
19.83
25
Profit before tax
220.2
119.97
86.41
210.83
Taxes
-56.64
-31.22
-13.38
-71.95
Tax rate
-25.72
-26.02
-15.48
-34.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
163.56
88.75
73.03
138.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
163.56
88.75
73.03
138.88
yoy growth (%)
84.29
21.51
-47.41
17.59
NPM
7.92
5.55
4.54
8.03
