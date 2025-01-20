Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.31
-0.63
-7.09
18.24
Op profit growth
41.27
18.41
-37.79
14.65
EBIT growth
74.76
34.15
-56.52
18.8
Net profit growth
84.29
21.51
-47.41
17.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.74
13.49
11.32
16.91
EBIT margin
11.21
8.3
6.14
13.14
Net profit margin
7.92
5.55
4.54
8.03
RoCE
16.69
10.3
8.27
20.46
RoNW
3.4
2
1.84
4.06
RoA
2.94
1.72
1.52
3.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
74.26
39.67
32.64
62.07
Dividend per share
10
6
6
10
Cash EPS
27.93
-6.17
-13.41
21.69
Book value per share
569.82
513.14
478.44
408.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.74
10.03
6.11
12.24
P/CEPS
12.62
-64.5
-14.87
35.02
P/B
0.61
0.77
0.41
1.86
EV/EBIDTA
4.07
7.11
4.61
10.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
16.11
Tax payout
-25.72
-26.02
-15.48
-34.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.91
64.3
63.65
58.98
Inventory days
53.71
64.58
64.94
55.02
Creditor days
-63.69
-72.42
-66.43
-62.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.27
-10.55
-7.98
-13.84
Net debt / equity
-0.15
-0.09
0.03
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.63
-0.5
0.21
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.11
-35.83
-36.38
-31.15
Employee costs
-18.97
-21.02
-21.39
-19.44
Other costs
-28.16
-29.63
-30.89
-32.47
