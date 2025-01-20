iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Key Ratios

1,962.25
(0.28%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:09:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.31

-0.63

-7.09

18.24

Op profit growth

41.27

18.41

-37.79

14.65

EBIT growth

74.76

34.15

-56.52

18.8

Net profit growth

84.29

21.51

-47.41

17.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.74

13.49

11.32

16.91

EBIT margin

11.21

8.3

6.14

13.14

Net profit margin

7.92

5.55

4.54

8.03

RoCE

16.69

10.3

8.27

20.46

RoNW

3.4

2

1.84

4.06

RoA

2.94

1.72

1.52

3.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

74.26

39.67

32.64

62.07

Dividend per share

10

6

6

10

Cash EPS

27.93

-6.17

-13.41

21.69

Book value per share

569.82

513.14

478.44

408.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.74

10.03

6.11

12.24

P/CEPS

12.62

-64.5

-14.87

35.02

P/B

0.61

0.77

0.41

1.86

EV/EBIDTA

4.07

7.11

4.61

10.7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

16.11

Tax payout

-25.72

-26.02

-15.48

-34.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.91

64.3

63.65

58.98

Inventory days

53.71

64.58

64.94

55.02

Creditor days

-63.69

-72.42

-66.43

-62.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-20.27

-10.55

-7.98

-13.84

Net debt / equity

-0.15

-0.09

0.03

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.63

-0.5

0.21

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38.11

-35.83

-36.38

-31.15

Employee costs

-18.97

-21.02

-21.39

-19.44

Other costs

-28.16

-29.63

-30.89

-32.47

