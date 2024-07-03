Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,233.77
1,908.32
1,477.41
1,050.83
1,242
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,233.77
1,908.32
1,477.41
1,050.83
1,242
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.34
30.37
19.03
13.03
15.06
Total Income
2,295.11
1,938.69
1,496.44
1,063.86
1,257.06
Total Expenditure
1,768.73
1,582.99
1,257.68
930.66
1,101.59
PBIDT
526.38
355.7
238.76
133.2
155.47
Interest
21.02
13.07
9.18
8.77
8.99
PBDT
505.36
342.63
229.58
124.43
146.48
Depreciation
74.13
70.86
77.02
76.06
76.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
112.63
68.58
43.99
11.54
10.93
Deferred Tax
-3.62
0.69
-4.62
1.1
-1.15
Reported Profit After Tax
322.22
202.5
113.19
35.73
60.16
Minority Interest After NP
-0.74
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
322.96
202.5
113.19
35.73
60.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
322.96
202.5
113.19
35.73
60.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
73.32
91.94
50.85
15.97
26.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
100
60
60
30
Equity
44.05
22.02
22.02
22.37
22.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.56
18.63
16.16
12.67
12.51
PBDTM(%)
22.62
17.95
15.53
11.84
11.79
PATM(%)
14.42
10.61
7.66
3.4
4.84
