Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,999.8
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

Shriram Pistons FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

220.2

119.97

86.41

210.83

Depreciation

-102.04

-102.55

-103.04

-90.33

Tax paid

-56.64

-31.22

-13.38

-71.95

Working capital

168.63

164.65

-128.22

74.26

Other operating items

Operating

230.14

150.84

-158.22

122.8

Capital expenditure

83.87

61.55

373.69

66.18

Free cash flow

314.02

212.4

215.46

188.98

Equity raised

2,194.85

2,085.14

1,865.98

1,546.39

Investing

-2.43

-26.27

40.64

12.03

Financing

253.86

246.52

125.06

102.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

22.37

Net in cash

2,760.31

2,517.8

2,247.14

1,872.58

