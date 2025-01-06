Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
220.2
119.97
86.41
210.83
Depreciation
-102.04
-102.55
-103.04
-90.33
Tax paid
-56.64
-31.22
-13.38
-71.95
Working capital
168.63
164.65
-128.22
74.26
Other operating items
Operating
230.14
150.84
-158.22
122.8
Capital expenditure
83.87
61.55
373.69
66.18
Free cash flow
314.02
212.4
215.46
188.98
Equity raised
2,194.85
2,085.14
1,865.98
1,546.39
Investing
-2.43
-26.27
40.64
12.03
Financing
253.86
246.52
125.06
102.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
22.37
Net in cash
2,760.31
2,517.8
2,247.14
1,872.58
