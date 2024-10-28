|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 10 per equity share (As per NSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 , Interim Dividend and other business matters. Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 30, 2024, approved Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and declared Interim Dividend of 5.00 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)
