Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 10 per equity share Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- per share (face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the Financial Year 2023-24, inclusive of Interim Dividend of Rs. 5/- per share already paid. The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company