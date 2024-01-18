iifl-logo-icon 1
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd Dividend

1,959.9
(0.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 May 202416 Jul 202417 Jul 2024550Final
Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 10 per equity share Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- per share (face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the Financial Year 2023-24, inclusive of Interim Dividend of Rs. 5/- per share already paid. The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company
Dividend30 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 2024550Interim
Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 30, 2024, approved Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and declared Interim Dividend of 5.00 per equity share.

